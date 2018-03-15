Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, other celebs play 'Fortnite'; internet goes wild

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JuJu Smith-Schuster joined rapper Drake and other celebrities to play a video game for an audience of more than 600,000 people Thursday morning.

The seemingly impromptu gaming session began when Drake joined Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, a professional video-game streamer with more than 100,000 subscribers.

Drake and Blevins were playing "Fortnite," a popular game that pits up to 100 players against each other as they scavenge for weapons and fight to survive.

They broadcast the game on the streaming site Twitch . It wasn't long before Smith-Schuster and rapper Travis Scott joined in.

The stream smashed Twitch's record for most concurrent viewers.

The Steelers' receiver posted on Twitter throughout the night and said his first venture as a video-game streaming celebrity might not be his last.

In the same week I met and recruited LeBron to the Steelers and played Fortnite with Drake, Ninja, and Travis Scott.What a time to be alive — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2018

I just wanna shoutout the goat @Ninja for having me, I got MAJOR love coming your way homie. This is just the beginnin I promise‼️‼️‼️ — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2018

The whole stream can be watched here.

Watch Squads with Drake, Travis and JuJu you heard me. | @Ninja on Twitter and Instagram from Ninja on www.twitch.tv

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.