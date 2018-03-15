Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Steelers

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, other celebs play 'Fortnite'; internet goes wild

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster smiles after the Steelers beat the Texans 34-6 Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston Tx.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster smiles after the Steelers beat the Texans 34-6 Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston Tx.

Updated 6 hours ago

JuJu Smith-Schuster joined rapper Drake and other celebrities to play a video game for an audience of more than 600,000 people Thursday morning.

The seemingly impromptu gaming session began when Drake joined Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, a professional video-game streamer with more than 100,000 subscribers.

Drake and Blevins were playing "Fortnite," a popular game that pits up to 100 players against each other as they scavenge for weapons and fight to survive.

They broadcast the game on the streaming site Twitch . It wasn't long before Smith-Schuster and rapper Travis Scott joined in.

The stream smashed Twitch's record for most concurrent viewers.

The Steelers' receiver posted on Twitter throughout the night and said his first venture as a video-game streaming celebrity might not be his last.

The whole stream can be watched here.

Watch Squads with Drake, Travis and JuJu you heard me. | @Ninja on Twitter and Instagram from Ninja on www.twitch.tv

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

