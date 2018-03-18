Steelers sign free agent LB Jon Bostic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Ryan Shazier was injured in December, the Steelers turned to a former Indianapolis Colts linebacker to help fill the void for the rest of the season.

The same strategy will apply for 2018, only this time the Steelers have turned to Jon Bostic and not Sean Spence.

Bostic, who spent last season in Indianapolis, agreed Sunday to a two-year contract. The deal will become official Monday when he passes a physical.

Bostic, 27, had 97 tackles and three passes defensed last year in Indianapolis, his fourth NFL team. He spent 2015 in New England and was with the Chicago Bears for his first two seasons. He spent the 2016 season on injured reserve with the Detroit Lions.

Bostic was taken in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Bears.

Shazier will not play in 2018 because of his spinal cord injury, and his NFL future is in doubt. The Steelers are expected to take an inside linebacker in the early rounds of the April draft.