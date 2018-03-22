Ex-Steelers safety Mike Mitchell thanks organization, fans
Updated 7 hours ago
A week after being released by the Steelers, veteran free safety Mike Mitchell thanked the organization and fans with a message on his Instagram account.
"Everyone knows the passion that I displayed for this team and city, and Steelers Nation has been a huge part of that," Mitchell wrote. "I cannot thank my fans enough for their unwavering support."
It has been an incredible four years and I want to thank the Pittsburgh Steelers for the opportunity to play for such a legendary organization. Everyone knows the passion that I displayed for this team and city, and Steelers Nation has been a huge part of that. I cannot thank my fans enough for their unwavering support. My experiences here will always hold a special place in my heart. I have grown so much as a player and more important as a man during my time spent with this organization. I played for great coaches who helped me refine my craft, and I am so appreciative for their dedication to myself and teammates. My teammates have really become my brothers and those are bonds that were not created in vain! The logo on my uniform may change, but I remain the same man, teammate and player. I look forward seeing what new opportunities will present themselves and I promise to bring my same mentality and passion with me as I start my next chapter. #5OR50
Mitchell spent four seasons with the Steelers, but was released with one year and $5 million remaining on his contract. The Steelers signed former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett this week to replace Mitchell in the secondary.
Mitchell will turn 31 in June. Entering his 10th season, Mitchell will play for his fourth organization when he signs with another team.