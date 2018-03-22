Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Ex-Steelers safety Mike Mitchell thanks organization, fans

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
The Steelers' Mike Mitchell celebrates with Cameron Sutton after the Steelers beat the Texans, 34-6, on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Mike Mitchell celebrates with Cameron Sutton after the Steelers beat the Texans, 34-6, on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Updated 7 hours ago

A week after being released by the Steelers, veteran free safety Mike Mitchell thanked the organization and fans with a message on his Instagram account.

"Everyone knows the passion that I displayed for this team and city, and Steelers Nation has been a huge part of that," Mitchell wrote. "I cannot thank my fans enough for their unwavering support."

It has been an incredible four years and I want to thank the Pittsburgh Steelers for the opportunity to play for such a legendary organization. Everyone knows the passion that I displayed for this team and city, and Steelers Nation has been a huge part of that. I cannot thank my fans enough for their unwavering support. My experiences here will always hold a special place in my heart. I have grown so much as a player and more important as a man during my time spent with this organization. I played for great coaches who helped me refine my craft, and I am so appreciative for their dedication to myself and teammates. My teammates have really become my brothers and those are bonds that were not created in vain! The logo on my uniform may change, but I remain the same man, teammate and player. I look forward seeing what new opportunities will present themselves and I promise to bring my same mentality and passion with me as I start my next chapter. #5OR50

A post shared by Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) on

Mitchell spent four seasons with the Steelers, but was released with one year and $5 million remaining on his contract. The Steelers signed former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett this week to replace Mitchell in the secondary.

"The logo on my uniform may change, but I remain the same man, teammate and player," Mitchell wrote. "I look forward to seeing what new opportunities will present themselves and I promise to bring the same mentality and passion with me as a I start my next chapter."

Mitchell will turn 31 in June. Entering his 10th season, Mitchell will play for his fourth organization when he signs with another team.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me