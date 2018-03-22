Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

NT Dan McCullers re-signed to 1-year deal with Steelers

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 2:46 p.m.
The Steelers are bringing back their biggest free agent – at least in terms of size.

Daniel McCullers, the little-used 6-foot-7, 352-pound nose tackle, has resigned with the team to a one-year contract.

Agent Chad Speck posted news of the signing on his Twitter account Thursday.

McCullers was the Steelers' sixth-round pick in the 2014 draft. He started only one game in his first four seasons and he was inactive for 10 games and did not play in another. He also was inactive for the AFC divisional playoff loss to Jacksonville.

In 40 career games, McCullers has 16 tackles and one and a half sacks.

