Steelers memorabilia nets more than $350,000 at auction
Updated 35 minutes ago
Memorabilia worn by Steelers Hall of Famers and players from the 1970s continue to be a hit with fans.
Lelands Auctions concluded its third collection of Steelers memorabilia Friday night with a 1984 game-worn jersey by Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert going for $45,574. A Lynn Swann jersey from 1982 fetched $41,430 at auction, and a 1982 Jack Ham jersey went for $25,063.
In all, 31 items auctioned off resulted in $350,954 worth of sales. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research, which was launched in November 2016.
Among non-Hall of Fame players, a 1974 Andy Russell jersey sold for $41,885, and a 1975 Ernie Holmes jersey was auctioned off for a high bid of $25,063. Other high bids included a 1976 J.T. Thomas jersey for $20,934, a 1985 Donnie Shell jersey for $19,506, and a 1973 Randy Grossman jersey for $16,121.
A helmet worn by Kordell Stewart in 1998 was auctioned for $3,865, an equipment trunk and duffel bag went for $2,510, and a sideline cap also sold for $2,510.
The auction began Feb. 14 and concluded Friday at 10 p.m.
The inaugural group of Steelers memorabilia in March 2017 sold for a combined $327,055. In December, a second collection resulted in $48,869 worth of winning bids.
Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.