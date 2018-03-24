Steelers memorabilia nets more than $350,000 at auction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Memorabilia worn by Steelers Hall of Famers and players from the 1970s continue to be a hit with fans.

Lelands Auctions concluded its third collection of Steelers memorabilia Friday night with a 1984 game-worn jersey by Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert going for $45,574. A Lynn Swann jersey from 1982 fetched $41,430 at auction, and a 1982 Jack Ham jersey went for $25,063.

In all, 31 items auctioned off resulted in $350,954 worth of sales. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research, which was launched in November 2016.

Among non-Hall of Fame players, a 1974 Andy Russell jersey sold for $41,885, and a 1975 Ernie Holmes jersey was auctioned off for a high bid of $25,063. Other high bids included a 1976 J.T. Thomas jersey for $20,934, a 1985 Donnie Shell jersey for $19,506, and a 1973 Randy Grossman jersey for $16,121.

A helmet worn by Kordell Stewart in 1998 was auctioned for $3,865, an equipment trunk and duffel bag went for $2,510, and a sideline cap also sold for $2,510.

The auction began Feb. 14 and concluded Friday at 10 p.m.

The inaugural group of Steelers memorabilia in March 2017 sold for a combined $327,055. In December, a second collection resulted in $48,869 worth of winning bids.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.