Steelers' Sean Davis changing to uniform No. 21

It's a numbers game in the Steelers secondary — at least in terms of the jerseys two defensive backs are wearing.

Sean Davis, who may be switching from strong safety to free safety, is switching uniform numbers, changing from No. 28, which he wore in his first two NFL seasons, to No. 21. That is the uniform number that Davis wore in college at Maryland.

That comes on the heels of cornerback Joe Haden ditching No. 21 in favor of No. 23, the digits he sported with the Cleveland Browns. When Haden signed with the Steelers before last season, No. 23 was the property of safety Mike Mitchell, so Haden purchased No. 21 from safety Robert Golden. With Mitchell being released earlier this month, No. 23 became available and Haden pounced on the chance to wear his familiar digits again.

In turn, Haden's switch opened the door for Davis to get the uniform number of his preference.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.