Steelers

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin picks up couple's dinner tab on Louisville scouting trip

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his last news conference of the season Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made some new friends while scouting in Louisville.

In Louisville on the eve of the football team's pro day, Tomlin picked up the dinner check of a couple seated next to his dining party.

Meeting with college prospects that likely included quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tomlin was dining at Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse and Raw Bar on Wednesday night.

Keisha Moore and a companion were seated at a nearby table. When they asked for the check, the waiter brought a note on a clipboard that read, "The table next to you paid for your meal. Give them a thanks!"

Moore posted the note on her Facebook page and said, "Thanks, Mike! That was good looking. I'm officially a Steelers fan."

On Thursday, Tomlin was one of several members in the Steelers traveling party checking out Jackson at the Louisville pro day. Joining him at the workout were general manager Kevin Colbert and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, is considered one of the top five or six quarterbacks available in the draft. With Ben Roethlisberger saying he would like to play three more years, the Steelers likely won't take a quarterback in the draft. However, the Steelers also heavily scouted Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph at his school's pro day.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

