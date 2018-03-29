Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Le'Veon Bell tweets that city 'paints' him as 'villain'

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell signs autographs before playing the Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell signs autographs before playing the Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Updated 10 hours ago

Did Le'Veon Bell take a shot at a fanbase critical of his stance in contract negotiations with the Steelers? Or was the All-Pro running back merely repeating lyrics from one of his rap songs? Or perhaps he was unleashing an early April Fool's joke?

Bell sure appeared to be throwing shade at his fans with a cryptic post to his Instagram and Twitter accounts Thursday afternoon.

It read: "it's so hard to be a hero in a city that paints youu out to be the villain.."

Bell has threatened to skip training camp for the second year in a row since the Steelers used the franchise tag on him in successive seasons. General manager Kevin Colbert has said all offseason he hopes the Steelers and Bell can agree to a long-term contract before the July 16 deadline to reach such deals with franchise players.

Bell will make $14.5 million this year under terms of the franchise tag, and he apparently wants to be compensated at a higher rate. According to an NFL Network report this week from the owners' meetings in Orlando, Bell wants to be paid the same as wide receiver Antonio Brown, whose contract averages $17 million a year.

Bell has a history of posting song lyrics to his social media accounts. And last year, on April 1, he tweeted that he would sit out the 2017 season rather than play under the franchise tag.

He did play but not before he missed all of training camp. He didn't sign his contract until Labor Day, which was six days before the season opener. Bell publicly has contemplated taking an identical stance this year.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

