Steelers agree to terms with free agent Nat Berhe

The Steelers added depth to their defensive backfield with the signing Nat Berhe, who played with the New York Giants the past four years.

Berhe was a safety with the Giants, but he's known for his special teams abilities.

He made the announcement via Twitter.

I want to thank the @Steelers organization for believing in my game and my power. Let's bring home a Super Bowl. #TheMissile #TheMostDangerous — TheMissile™ (@NatBerhe) April 4, 2018

If you want a smattering of his highlights, here you go.

Berhe is the second safety to sign with the Steelers this offseason. Morgan Burnett also signed a contract. Burnett, who spent eight seasons in Green Bay, likely will replace Mike Mitchell.

The Steelers are expected to move Sean Davis from strong safety to free safety. Perhaps, Berhe will battle for that job. There is speculation Cam Sutton might be moved to safety. J.J. Wilcox is in the mix as well.

Berhe should help on special teams. Former special teams captain Rob Golden signed this week with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Berhe played in 15 games last season and 38 in his career. He's totaled 35 tackles. Berhe had one sack in 2017. He's forced one fumble.

Tim Benz hosts the Steelers pregame show on WDVE and ESPN Pittsburgh. He is a regular host/contributor on KDKA-TV and 105.9 FM.