Steelers

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger makes young fan's day with camp invite

Tim Benz | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
AFC quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, throws a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Ben Roethlisberger is getting a new receiver.

At least for a day.

A woman named Cindy Koehler posted a video to social media, where her son, Caleb, says he'd pass out if he ever met the Steelers quarterback.

When mom said she was going to send Roethlisberger the video, the child responded "No risk, no reward."

If you've ever seen some of the audibles Roethlisberger checks into on 3rd- or 4th-and-short plays, that seems to appeal to his mentality.

Roethlisberger said as much in a response to the kid. Along the way he invited Caleb to his camp June 17.

Needless to say, Caleb was excited.

Listen to the other kid in the video glomming in and trying to angle an invite too. That didn't take long. Thus is the price of fame, Caleb. You're going to have "hangers-on" like this. Keep your posse tight.

Caleb sent a thank your response too.

Somewhere Chris Hubbard is jealous. After all those snaps as the extra tight end, and THIS kid gets to catch a pass from Big Ben before he ever did? Now he's grinding away with the Browns?

Life just ain't fair.

Maybe at the camp, Roethlisberger and Caleb can work together to practice a QB sneak so new offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner can put it into the play book this year.

