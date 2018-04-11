LSU receiver, special teams standout Russell Gage Jr. visits Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers brought in a wide receiver draft prospect Wednesday whose ability catching passes is surpassed by his desire to hit people in the return game.

LSU's Russell Gage Jr. visited UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for an official pre-draft visit with the Steelers, who might be interested in his special teams ability more than his receiving skills.

In 2017, Gage had 11 special teams tackles. His ability to be a gunner may be useful to the Steelers, who could be looking for a younger player to replace Darrius Heyward-Bey, who is in the final year of his contract. Gates is viewed as a late-round draft pick.

Gage, who is 6-foot, 184 pounds, said he decided to enroll at LSU because of the chance to play special teams. He was recruited as a defensive back before switching to wide receiver in the 2016 spring.

"I really took it as an opportunity for me to get out there and get after it," Gage told the NFL Network at LSU's pro day. "Special teams is my bread and butter. I love it and everything that comes with it."

Gage had 21 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns in his final collegiate season. He also had 28 carries for 231 yards and a score.

Gage was not invited to the NFL Combine, which put importance on his performance at LSU's pro day. There, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds and had a 39-inch vertical jump. It caused NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock to proclaim that Gage wouldn't have to worry about going undrafted and predicted Gage would play in the NFL for the "next 10 years."

Gage didn't take the NFL Combine snub as a slight on his skills.

"I looked at it as an advantage," he told Mayock. "I had a little more time to prepare"

Gage is the 15th player to make an official visit with the Steelers. Teams are allowed to host 30 players in advance of the NFL Draft on April 26-28.

A list of the 14 players the Steelers previously hosted for official visits:

April 2: Defensive lineman Curtis Cothran (Penn State)

April 3: Defensive back Roderick Dawson (Florida), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Western Kentucky), quarterback Brogan Roback (Eastern Michigan)

April 5: Linebacker Jermaine Carter (Maryland), defensive lineman B.J. Hill (N.C. State), linebacker Malik Jefferson (Texas), safety Marvin Stewart (North Carolina)

April 6: Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (Clemson)

April 7: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State)

April 9: Running back Reggie Bonnafon (Louisville), FB John David Moore (LSU), WR Richie James (Middle Tennessee State)

April 10: Offensive lineman Jordan Mailata (Australia)

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.