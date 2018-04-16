James Harrison announces his retirement via Instagram

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It looks like James Harrison is retiring.

Again.

The former Steeler-turned-Bengal-turned-Steeler-turned-Patriot made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of his children, stating that "he had missed too much."

Harrison retired for the first time in August of 2014. But he returned at the end of September after the Steelers suffered numerous injuries at the outside linebacker position.

The last two seasons, Harrison continued playing in a Steelers jersey but his snaps were vastly reduced this past campaign.

A one time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Harrison was released in December by the Steelers. He then played out the season in New England, participating in the Super Bowl with the Patriots.

On the way out, Harrison's teammates chastised him for his behavior in team meetings and his attitude around the club this season following a minimal role on the team in 2017. Center Maurkice Pouncey claimed that the five-time Pro Bowler had ruined his legacy.

Now we'll be able to see. Harrison made an offseason appearance at Brett Keisel's "Shear 'Da Beard" event and seemed to be well received by fans.

Harrison started as an undrafted player who had toiled through NFL Europe before getting established in the NFL. He ended up as an All Pro with two Super Bowl rings.