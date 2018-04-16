Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers host defensive line draft prospects Gilmore, Nichols

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, April 16, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Delaware defensive lineman Bilal Nichols runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Delaware defensive lineman Bilal Nichols runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Updated 20 hours ago

To kick off the final week in which NFL teams can host draft prospects, the Steelers turned their attention back to the defensive side of the ball Monday.

Visiting the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex were defensive linemen Gregory Gilmore of LSU and Bilal Nichols of Delaware.

Both players are projected to be taken on the third day of the NFL Draft, which runs from April 26-28.

Gilmore is a 6-foot-4, 311-pound nose tackle who was invited to the Senior Bowl but did not receive an invitation to the NFL Combine. In his final season at LSU, Gilmore had 53 tackles and led the Tigers with 7.5 sacks.

Gilmore is the third LSU player to visit the Steelers in the pre-draft period, joining fullback John David Moore and wide receiver Russell Gage Jr.

Nichols, who is 6-4, 309, attended the NFL Combine in Indianapolis where he ran a 4.95 40-yard dash and had 29 repetitions on the bench press. He was a first-team selection to the Colonial Association Association as a senior when he had 56 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception and four pass breakups. He also blocked a kick.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein didn't give Nichols a glowing report on the league's combine tracking site.

Wrote Zierlein: “Despite his 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons, there isn't much on tape to suggest he will be an effective NFL pass rusher, but he does have some anchor against the run. Nichols showed up plus athletic ability as a tester and has been moving up the draft board for some teams. He needs to play with better bend to improve his leverage, but he has an opportunity to become an backup in the league.”

The Steelers have hosted 18 draft prospects. Here is a list of the 16 others:

APRIL 2: Defensive lineman Curtis Cothran (Penn State)

APRIL 3: Defensive back Roderick Dawson (Florida), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Western Kentucky), quarterback Brogan Roback (Eastern Michigan)

APRIL 5: Linebacker Jermaine Carter (Maryland), defensive lineman B.J. Hill (N.C. State), linebacker Malik Jefferson (Texas), safety Marvin Stewart (North Carolina)

APRIL 6: Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (Clemson)

APRIL 7: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State)

APRIL 9: Running back Reggie Bonnafon (Louisville), FB John David Moore (LSU), WR Richie James (Middle Tennessee State)

APRIL 10: Offensive lineman Jordan Mailata (Australia)

APRIL 11: Wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. (LSU)

APRIL 13: Wide receiver Christian Kirk (Texas A&M)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me