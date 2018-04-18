Ex-Pitt tackle Brian O'Neill awaits draft fate amid varying projections

Brian O'Neill had a good feeling about his draft status when he declared for the NFL in December, bypassing his final season at Pitt.

Then, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., in his first draft mockup, projected O'Neill going in the first round, to the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 16 overall pick. It reinforced O'Neill's decision to leave early.

Since that January report by Kiper, more realistic expectations have been projected for the 6-foot-7, 305-pound tackle. Most draft analysts have O'Neill, who played left tackle at Pitt, being selected in the second round with a potential move to right tackle in his NFL future.

O'Neill doesn't know what to believe. Not that he has spent much time thinking about such things. Still, as much as he tries blocking them out, he can't totally avoid hearing the projections.

“People talk and send me things,” O'Neill said last month at Pitt's pro day. “I don't go looking for it, but at the same time I'm not going to sit here and say I don't see any of it. If anybody tells you that, they are probably lying.

“Random people from high school and grade school will text you pictures of some tweet or a mock draft. I see some of it.”

By all measures, O'Neill is ranked among the top 10 tackle prospects in his draft class.

Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey is rated as the top tackle and perhaps only sure first-round selection. UCLA's Kolton Miller and Texas' Connor Williams also are highly regarded tackles who could be picked before O'Neill is off the board.

O'Neill showed off his speed at the NFL Combine when he ran the fastest 40-yard dash time among all offensive linemen (4.80 seconds). He also had the top time at his position in the three-cone drill.

“I think I put myself in a good spot,” O'Neill said. “I wanted to show I'm the most athletic tackle in this class. I think I showed that, and I wanted to give teams a good representation of myself in the meetings. I think I did that.”

O'Neill, who added 60 pounds after moving from tight end in 2015, might need to bulk up more in order to handle defensive ends in the NFL. Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein in his draft preview of O'Neill: “Needs to get thicker and stronger or swing tackle could be his ceiling.”

Kiper agreed, calling O'Neill a “really good athlete who needs to get stronger.”

At Pitt's pro day, which occurred three weeks after the combine, O'Neill worked out in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. He viewed the feedback he received as immeasurable.

“It was good being able to work with coaches, and then after the first or second rep, them giving me a pointer and letting me be able to adjust it,” he said. “I got some good feedback after my second or third rep of each drill. One of the big things that you can do to improve your stock on a day like this is taking that coaching and applying it right away. I think I was able to show that.”

In his redshirt sophomore season, O'Neill started 13 games at right tackle. He moved to the left side as a junior and started 12 more times, increasing his string of consecutive starts to 37 games.

Before declaring for the draft, O'Neill said he met with Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and offensive line coach Mike Munchak. O'Neill said he wasn't looking to validate his decision as much as he wanted to gain a better understanding of the process.

With the draft only a week away, O'Neill believes he has done everything possible to improve his value to NFL teams.

“I know there's a little unknown, but I'm training harder than I ever have,” he said. “I'm taking care of my body better than I ever have. There's an added sense of urgency, for sure, but there's also an added level of competition that comes with this step.

“I'm aware of that, and I think I'm taking the necessary steps.”

