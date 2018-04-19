Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

ESPN's Kiper says Alabama LB Rashaan Evans could be available for Steelers' taking

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Rashaan Evans (32) of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta.
Getty Images
Rashaan Evans (32) of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta.

Updated 6 hours ago

Back when the "NFL Draft season" began, a lot of Steelers fans fell…

Let me stop myself right away.

That was a stupid way to start this. We all know "NFL Draft season" never really stops. So it never really "starts" either. The draft gurus already have their 2019 boards set to unveil a week from Monday.

So, I'll rephrase.

Back in February, when we started turning our primary football attention to the draft — there, that's better — the high, gold-standard pick for the Steelers appeared to be Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans.

At 6-foot-3, 233 pounds, Evans projected to be a perfect fit to fill the hole at inside linebacker in the Steelers defense created when Ryan Shazier was injured in Cincinnati last year.

The scouting report on Evans is that he can run, hit and is athletic enough to cover. Here's a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who compared Evans to Lawrence Timmons.

I'm assuming that's "pre-Shazier arrival Timmons", when No. 94 was at the height of his game.

Some highlights of Zierlein's scouting report:

• Built like new breed of NFL linebackers

• Possesses good length and great speed

• Premium athlete with plus agility, range and explosiveness

• Quick to diagnose

• Explosive, wrap-up striker who sees what he hits

• Plays with pain

• Sub-package rusher with upfield burst to threaten the edge

• Burst as delayed blitzer from inside linebacker spot is too much for most linemen to catch

Sounds good, eh?

For a while, that seemed really good to the rest of the NFL, as well. But concerns over a groin injury that nagged him last year and the general belief that Alabama defensive players come out of the draft with too much wear-and-tear on their bodies seems to have slightly dulled the shine on Evans.

He also didn't have a ton of starting time under his belt, playing behind the likes of draft picks Reggie Ragland and Reuben Foster.

Couple that with post-Combine buzz about other linebackers such as Roquan Smith (Georgia), Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State), and Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) — players who could project as inside guys in the Steelers' scheme — and suddenly it appeared that Evans may be a rated fourth at his own position.

But still, fall all the way to the Steelers at No. 28? That's too optimistic, right?

Not so, says NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN. During a network conference call Thursday, Kiper insisted Evans could be there for the Steelers when they select in the first round.

It's Kiper's belief that Dallas — a team that could have had an interest in taking Evans in the 19th slot — may be more inclined to go the wide receiver route after turning Dez Bryant loose.

"That could push Evans down just a bit," Kiper speculated. "Roquan Smith will be long gone. Tremaine Edmunds will be long gone. But Rashaan Evans could be there."

Kiper also inferred that Vander Esch may be available, as well, but endorsed Evans as the pick for the Steelers between the two.

Kiper gushed about how the Steelers scheme will be the best possible fit for Evans.

"He can be an inside guy, or you can put him outside in pass rush situations," said Kiper. "He can rush from the inside. He can wear a couple hats there."

Kiper further boosted optimism by suggesting Georgia running back Nick Chubb may still be available in Round 2, if the Steelers want to bolster depth at that position in case Le'Veon Bell departs after 2018.

If the Steelers walk away with both Evans and Chubb in the first two rounds, it'd be hard to consider the draft anything but a win regardless of what happens over the next five rounds.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me