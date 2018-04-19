ESPN's Kiper says Alabama LB Rashaan Evans could be available for Steelers' taking

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Back when the "NFL Draft season" began, a lot of Steelers fans fell…

Let me stop myself right away.

That was a stupid way to start this. We all know "NFL Draft season" never really stops. So it never really "starts" either. The draft gurus already have their 2019 boards set to unveil a week from Monday.

So, I'll rephrase.

Back in February, when we started turning our primary football attention to the draft — there, that's better — the high, gold-standard pick for the Steelers appeared to be Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans.

At 6-foot-3, 233 pounds, Evans projected to be a perfect fit to fill the hole at inside linebacker in the Steelers defense created when Ryan Shazier was injured in Cincinnati last year.

The scouting report on Evans is that he can run, hit and is athletic enough to cover. Here's a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who compared Evans to Lawrence Timmons.

I'm assuming that's "pre-Shazier arrival Timmons", when No. 94 was at the height of his game.

Some highlights of Zierlein's scouting report:

• Built like new breed of NFL linebackers

• Possesses good length and great speed

• Premium athlete with plus agility, range and explosiveness

• Quick to diagnose

• Explosive, wrap-up striker who sees what he hits

• Plays with pain

• Sub-package rusher with upfield burst to threaten the edge

• Burst as delayed blitzer from inside linebacker spot is too much for most linemen to catch

Sounds good, eh?

For a while, that seemed really good to the rest of the NFL, as well. But concerns over a groin injury that nagged him last year and the general belief that Alabama defensive players come out of the draft with too much wear-and-tear on their bodies seems to have slightly dulled the shine on Evans.

He also didn't have a ton of starting time under his belt, playing behind the likes of draft picks Reggie Ragland and Reuben Foster.

Couple that with post-Combine buzz about other linebackers such as Roquan Smith (Georgia), Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State), and Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) — players who could project as inside guys in the Steelers' scheme — and suddenly it appeared that Evans may be a rated fourth at his own position.

But still, fall all the way to the Steelers at No. 28? That's too optimistic, right?

Not so, says NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN. During a network conference call Thursday, Kiper insisted Evans could be there for the Steelers when they select in the first round.

It's Kiper's belief that Dallas — a team that could have had an interest in taking Evans in the 19th slot — may be more inclined to go the wide receiver route after turning Dez Bryant loose.

"That could push Evans down just a bit," Kiper speculated. "Roquan Smith will be long gone. Tremaine Edmunds will be long gone. But Rashaan Evans could be there."

Kiper also inferred that Vander Esch may be available, as well, but endorsed Evans as the pick for the Steelers between the two.

Kiper gushed about how the Steelers scheme will be the best possible fit for Evans.

"He can be an inside guy, or you can put him outside in pass rush situations," said Kiper. "He can rush from the inside. He can wear a couple hats there."

Kiper further boosted optimism by suggesting Georgia running back Nick Chubb may still be available in Round 2, if the Steelers want to bolster depth at that position in case Le'Veon Bell departs after 2018.

If the Steelers walk away with both Evans and Chubb in the first two rounds, it'd be hard to consider the draft anything but a win regardless of what happens over the next five rounds.