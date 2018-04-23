Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

NFL Draft preview: Top 10 outside linebackers

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, April 23, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Boston College's Harold Landry defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 34-7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Boston College's Harold Landry defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 34-7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Updated 22 minutes ago

1. Harold Landry

Boston College, 6-3, 252

Landry developed his edge-rushing skills while starting at defensive end for Boston College the past three years. In a bit of a surprise, he returned for his senior season after accumulating 161⁄2 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles as a junior. He was limited to nine games because of an ankle injury in his final season and still totaled five sacks and 81⁄2 tackles for loss.

2. Lorenzo Carter

Georgia, 6-6, 250

Carter often played on the line at Georgia but projects to move to outside linebacker in the pros. As a senior, he had 41⁄2 sacks, 71⁄2 tackles for loss and led the Bulldogs with three forced fumbles.

3. Uchenna Nwosu

USC, 6-3, 251

Nwosu started his final 27 games at USC. As a senior, he had 91⁄2 sacks and 111⁄2 tackles for loss to go along with nine quarterback pressure. He also deflected 13 passes. Like others in his class, he projects as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

4. Dorian O'Daniel

Clemson, 6-1, 215

O'Daniel fits the mold of the athletic outside linebacker who can play all over the field. He excelled on special teams for Clemson before breaking out on defense as a senior when he led the Tigers with 103 tackles (111⁄2 for loss) and five sacks. He also broke up three passes.

5. Shaquem Griffin

Central Florida, 6-1, 227

Griffin didn't let a birth defect — he doesn't have a left hand — hinder him in college and he wowed at the NFL Combine with he ran a 4.38 40 and did 20 repetitions on the bench press with the aid of a prosthetic. He was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior, and he repeated at first-team all-conference in 2017 when he had 74 tackles (131⁄2 for loss), seven sacks, one interception, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles during an undefeated season.

6. Fred Warner

BYU, 6-3, 227

Warner started three seasons at BYU. As a senior, he led the team with 87 tackles, including nine for loss. He also broke up five passes and had one interception. Warner had a knack for being around the ball, forcing 12 turnovers in his career at BYU.

7. Jeff Holland

Auburn, 6-2, 249

Holland replaced Carl Lawson, who led all NFL rookies in sacks last year, as the Tigers' top pass rusher. He was a first-team all-conference pick in the SEC after collecting 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and four forced fumbles.

8. Kemoko Turay

Rutgers, 6-5, 252

Turay had two surgeries on his right shoulder in 2016. He returned for his redshirt senior season and had four sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. NFL teams hope he can return to form he showed as a redshirt freshman when he had 71⁄2 sacks and blocked three kicks.

9. Arden Key

LSU, 6-6, 238

Key's off-field issues at LSU — he reportedly entered rehab for marijuana issues — overshadowed his work as an edge rusher. He also was plagued by injuries in his junior season and was limited to eight starts. He finished the 2017 season with four sacks, 51⁄2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

10. Josh Sweat

Florida State, 6-4, 251

Sweat is another edge rusher projected to play outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. He left school after his junior season when he started 12 games and had 51⁄2 sacks, 121⁄2 tackles for loss and three passes defensed.

Best fit for the Steelers

Hercules Mata'afa

Washington State, 6-1, 254

Mata'afa could provide late-round value as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. He played along the line at Washington State but is undersized for the position in the NFL. The Steelers need depth at the position and could invest a pick on the third day on an outside linebacker. In his final college season, Mata'afa had 10.5 sacks and ranked in the top five nationally with 22.5 tackles for loss.

