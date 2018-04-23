Steelers' Colbert not ruling out quarterback with No. 28 pick

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite having needs — or wants, as Kevin Colbert likes to phrase it — at several defensive positions, the Steelers general manager is keeping all of his options open heading into the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

That includes all positions on offense. Yes, even quarterback.

Although Ben Roethlisberger has two years remaining on his contract and stated he would like to play for three more seasons, Colbert won't rule out the Steelers taking a quarterback with the No. 28 overall pick.

“We haven't eliminated any position this year,” Colbert said Monday. “Ben is a Hall of Fame quarterback. We're lucky to have him. He has stated his intention to play a few more years, and that is awesome.

“Our job is to win a championship in '18, but it's also to secure this franchise's ability to do it in the future. You have to have a great player at the quarterback position, in our eyes, to have the best chance to win a championship. We have one that's still a highly productive, highly effective quarterback.

“Part of our job is to surround him with the best talent as we can, and we have to weigh that in as well.”

Roethlisberger, who turned 36 in March, passed for 4,251 yards – the fourth-highest total of his career – and 28 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He also was sacked only 21 times, the third-fewest in his career.

The draft class has six potential first-round picks at quarterback. The two that might be available late in the first round are Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph. Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin scouted each player at his school's pro day in March.

Colbert said this draft class has about 90 players who could be starters in the Steelers system, with another 90 players who could be backups or practice squad players.

“It's a deep, cumulative group,” Colbert said.

The Steelers do not have picks in the fourth and sixth rounds, but they have two selections in rounds five and seven.

Colbert said the Steelers met with 60 prospects at the Senior Bowl and another 60 at the NFL Combine. The Steelers hosted 23 players for pre-draft visits at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

As usual, Colbert said he isn't against trading up or down in the first round, although the Steelers haven't changed first-round positioning since 2006.

“We're open to going either way,” Colbert said.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.