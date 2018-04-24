From Sam Darnold to Kodak Black, no shortage of wagers available for NFL draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sam Darnold is the consensus favorite to go No. 1 overall, but what else are the oddsmakers saying about what could happen in the NFL draft that begins Thursday?

The possibilities are seemingly endless – from the obvious, to the obscure to the ridiculous.

Two renowned sports books, Bovada and BetDSI, have dozens of prop bets posted for the NFL's annual selection meeting (the official name for the circus that has become the draft).

In some cases, it pays to shop around: If you agree that strong-armed USC quarterback Darnold will be the first player taken, BetDSI gives a better return on your investment.

There's greater still discrepancy in wagering on who will go at No. 2. BetDSI gives a 2-to-1 payout for Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and a 4 ½-to-1 for Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. Bovada's odds favor Barkey (2-to-1) over Allen (3 ½-to-1).

Projecting the top picks a little too boring for your taste? How about something like how many quarterbacks go very high? Bovada offers action on if the top three picks or top four picks will all be quarterbacks; BetDSI tweaks it and takes wagers on an over/under of 2 ½ quarterbacks will be taken in the top five.

There are similar over/unders on position groups and total offensive and defensive players going in the first round as a whole. Or on how many trades amongst the top five picks or in the first round overall.

But it wouldn't be a sports book if things didn't get a little goofy every once in a while. BetDSI allows bets on if the No. 1 overall pick hugs his mom first after his selection is announced ("yes" is a significant favorite) and on what music artists will have music played as a "walk-up song" for a first-round pick. Drake, Future, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Kodak Black are options.

Check out the list of props below, provided via release from the pair of sports books this week:

BetDSI Draft Props

Total NFL Draft Round 1 trades (trades prior to Draft Day do not count)

Over 7.5 (-115)

Under 7.5 (-115)

Will Odell Beckham Jr. be included in an NFL Draft day trade?

Yes +350

No -600

Total NFL Draft invitees to not be selected in Round 1

Over 2.5 (-150)

Under 2.5 (+120)

Last player selected of NFL Draft invitees

Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida +150

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU +500

Connor Williams, OT, Texas +800

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa +1500

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida +1500

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA +2500

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State +2500

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville +2500

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama +2750

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA +3000

Vita Vea, DT, Washington +3000

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville +3000

Derwin James, S, Florida State +4500

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech +4500

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia +4500

Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State +5700

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA +5700

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State +5700

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming +7500

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State +7500

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama +7500

Sam Darnold, QB, USC +12000

NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick hugs his mom first

Yes -300

No +400

NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick cries (before Goodell greeting)

Yes +200

No -300

NFL Draft Round 1 selection refuses to make contact with Roger Goodell

Yes +600

No -1000

Total times Odell Beckham Jr. is mentioned during NFL Draft Round 1

Over 2.5 (-115)

Under 2.5 (-115)

Length (hours) of NFL Draft Round 1

Over 4 (-115)

Under 4 (-115)

Drake song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection

Yes -200

No +150

Future song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection

Yes -250

No +200

Lil Wayne song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection

Yes -200

No +150

Kendrick Lamar song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection

Yes -300

No +240

Cardi B song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection

Yes -115

No -115

Kodak Black song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection

Yes -115

No -115

NFL Draft No. 1 overall selection

Sam Darnold -150

Josh Allen +210

Saquon Barkley +750

Josh Rosen +1500

Baker Mayfield +2500

Bradley Chubb +3500

Minkah Fitzpatrick +7500

Field +3300

NFL Draft No. 2 overall selection

Josh Allen +200

Sam Darnold +350

Saquon Barkley +450

Bradley Chubb +600

Josh Rosen +650

Baker Mayfield +1000

Lamar Jackson +2500

Field +1000

NFL Draft first quarterback selected

Sam Darnold -350

Josh Allen +350

Josh Rosen +900

Baker Mayfield +2700

Lamar Jackson +4500

Field +3500

NFL Draft second running back selected

Derrius Guice -450

Sony Michel +550

Nick Chubb +875

Kerryon Johnson +1750

Ronald Jones II +2500

Rashaad Penny +5000

Saquon Barkley +7500

Field +1500

Baker Mayfield is drafted by Cardinals as psychic predicted

Yes +800

No -1200

Baker Mayfield draft position

Over 4 (-115)

Under 4 (-115)

Lamar Jackson draft position

Over 17.5 (-115)

Under 17.5 (-115)

Shaquem Griffin draft position

Over 111.5 (-130)

Under 111.5 (+100)

Total quarterbacks selected in NFL Draft Round 1

Over 4.5 (-115)

Under 4.5 (-115)

Total quarterbacks selected in NFL Draft top 10 picks

Over 3.5 (-115)

Under 3.5 (-115)

Total quarterbacks selected in NFL Draft top 5 picks

Over 2.5 (-115)

Under 2.5 (-115)

Total running backs selected in NFL Draft Round 1

Over 2.5 (-110)

Under 2.5 (-120)

Total wide receivers selected in NFL Draft Round 1

Over 4.5 (-110)

Under 4.5 (-120)

Total Alabama players selected in NFL Draft Round 1

Over 3.5 (-130)

Under 3.5 (+100)

Total LSU players selected in NFL Draft Round 1

Over 1 (-105)

Under 1 (-125)

Total Georgia players selected in NFL Draft Round 1

Over 2.5 (-115)

Under 2.5 (-115)

Total Ohio State players selected in NFL Draft Round 1

Over 2.5 (-115)

Under 2.5 (-115)

Total SEC players selected in NFL Draft Round 1

Over 7 (-110)

Under 7 (-120)

Conference to have more players selected in NFL Draft Round 1

SEC -1.5 (-115)

Big Ten +1.5 (-115)

Conference to have more players selected in NFL Draft Round 1

SEC -2.5 (-115)

Pac-12 +2.5 (-115)

Total players from non-FBS teams selected in NFL Draft

Over 22.5 (-115)

Under 22.5 (-115)

Total North Dakota State players selected in NFL Draft

Over 1 (+100)

Under 1 (-130)

Total South Dakota State players selected in NFL Draft

Over 1.5 (-115)

Under 1.5 (-115)

Total Jacksonville State players selected in NFL Draft

Over 1.5 (-115)

Under 1.5 (-115)

Bovada Draft Props

NFL DRAFT - Who will be the 1st overall pick in the Draft?

Sam Darnold 5/12

Josh Allen 8/5

Saquon Barkley 11/2

Josh Rosen 18/1

Baker Mayfield 10/1

Bradley Chubb 45/1

NFL DRAFT - Who will be the 2nd overall pick in the Draft?

Saquon Barkley 2/1

Bradley Chubb 11/4

Sam Darnold 114

Josh Allen 7/2

Josh Rosen 4/1

Baker Mayfield 15/1

Lamar Jackson 40/1

Mason Rudolph 60/1

NFL DRAFT - Who will be the 3rd overall pick in the Draft?

Josh Rosen 7/5

Baker Mayfield 8/5

Sam Darnold 4/1

Josh Allen 5/1

Saquon Barkley 11/2

Bradley Chubb 11/1

NFL DRAFT - Who will be the 4th overall pick in the Draft?

Bradley Chubb EVEN (1/1)

Any Other Player -140 (5/7)

NFL DRAFT - How many Defensive Players will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over/Under 15.5

NFL DRAFT - How many Offensive Players will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over 16.5

NFL DRAFT - Will The Top 3 Picks All Be Quarterbacks?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

NFL DRAFT - Will The Top 4 Picks All Be Quarterbacks?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

NFL DRAFT - Will any of the top five picks be traded on draft day?

Yes +225 (9/4)

No -350 (2/7)

NFL DRAFT - Number of Quarterbacks Selected in Round 1

Over 5.5 +155 (31/20)

Under 5.5 -220 (5/11)

NFL DRAFT - How many RB's will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over 1.5 -220 (5/11)

Under 1.5 +155 (31/20)

NFL DRAFT - How many WR's will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over 2.5 +110 (11/10)

Under 2.5 -150 (2/3)

NFL DRAFT - When will the first Wide Receiver be drafted?

Over/Under 19.5

NFL DRAFT - Who will be first Wide receiver drafted?

Calvin Ridley 1/2

DJ Moore 11/5

Courtland Sutton 9/2

James Washington 11/1

Christian Kirk 18/1

DJ Chark 20/1

Michael Gallup 25/1

Anthony Miller 40/1

NFL DRAFT - Number of Alabama Players Selected in Round 1

Over 3.5 -300 (1/3)

Under 3.5 +200 (2/1)

NFL DRAFT - Draft Position - Saquon Barkley

Over 4.5 +160 (8/5)

Under 4.5 -230 (10/23)

NFL DRAFT - Draft Position - Bradley Chubb

Over/Under 4.5

NFL DRAFT - Draft Position - Baker Mayfield

Over 6.5 +180 (9/5)

Under 6.5 -280 (4/15)

NFL DRAFT - Draft Position - Lamar Jackson

Over 17.5 -165 (20/33)

Under 17.5 +125 (5/4)

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.