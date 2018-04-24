From Sam Darnold to Kodak Black, no shortage of wagers available for NFL draft
Sam Darnold is the consensus favorite to go No. 1 overall, but what else are the oddsmakers saying about what could happen in the NFL draft that begins Thursday?
The possibilities are seemingly endless – from the obvious, to the obscure to the ridiculous.
Two renowned sports books, Bovada and BetDSI, have dozens of prop bets posted for the NFL's annual selection meeting (the official name for the circus that has become the draft).
In some cases, it pays to shop around: If you agree that strong-armed USC quarterback Darnold will be the first player taken, BetDSI gives a better return on your investment.
There's greater still discrepancy in wagering on who will go at No. 2. BetDSI gives a 2-to-1 payout for Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and a 4 ½-to-1 for Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. Bovada's odds favor Barkey (2-to-1) over Allen (3 ½-to-1).
Projecting the top picks a little too boring for your taste? How about something like how many quarterbacks go very high? Bovada offers action on if the top three picks or top four picks will all be quarterbacks; BetDSI tweaks it and takes wagers on an over/under of 2 ½ quarterbacks will be taken in the top five.
There are similar over/unders on position groups and total offensive and defensive players going in the first round as a whole. Or on how many trades amongst the top five picks or in the first round overall.
But it wouldn't be a sports book if things didn't get a little goofy every once in a while. BetDSI allows bets on if the No. 1 overall pick hugs his mom first after his selection is announced ("yes" is a significant favorite) and on what music artists will have music played as a "walk-up song" for a first-round pick. Drake, Future, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Kodak Black are options.
Check out the list of props below, provided via release from the pair of sports books this week:
BetDSI Draft Props
Total NFL Draft Round 1 trades (trades prior to Draft Day do not count)
Over 7.5 (-115)
Under 7.5 (-115)
Will Odell Beckham Jr. be included in an NFL Draft day trade?
Yes +350
No -600
Total NFL Draft invitees to not be selected in Round 1
Over 2.5 (-150)
Under 2.5 (+120)
Last player selected of NFL Draft invitees
Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida +150
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU +500
Connor Williams, OT, Texas +800
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa +1500
Taven Bryan, DT, Florida +1500
Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA +2500
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State +2500
Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville +2500
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama +2750
Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA +3000
Vita Vea, DT, Washington +3000
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville +3000
Derwin James, S, Florida State +4500
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech +4500
Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia +4500
Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State +5700
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA +5700
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State +5700
Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming +7500
Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State +7500
Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama +7500
Sam Darnold, QB, USC +12000
NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick hugs his mom first
Yes -300
No +400
NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick cries (before Goodell greeting)
Yes +200
No -300
NFL Draft Round 1 selection refuses to make contact with Roger Goodell
Yes +600
No -1000
Total times Odell Beckham Jr. is mentioned during NFL Draft Round 1
Over 2.5 (-115)
Under 2.5 (-115)
Length (hours) of NFL Draft Round 1
Over 4 (-115)
Under 4 (-115)
Drake song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection
Yes -200
No +150
Future song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection
Yes -250
No +200
Lil Wayne song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection
Yes -200
No +150
Kendrick Lamar song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection
Yes -300
No +240
Cardi B song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection
Yes -115
No -115
Kodak Black song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection
Yes -115
No -115
NFL Draft No. 1 overall selection
Sam Darnold -150
Josh Allen +210
Saquon Barkley +750
Josh Rosen +1500
Baker Mayfield +2500
Bradley Chubb +3500
Minkah Fitzpatrick +7500
Field +3300
NFL Draft No. 2 overall selection
Josh Allen +200
Sam Darnold +350
Saquon Barkley +450
Bradley Chubb +600
Josh Rosen +650
Baker Mayfield +1000
Lamar Jackson +2500
Field +1000
NFL Draft first quarterback selected
Sam Darnold -350
Josh Allen +350
Josh Rosen +900
Baker Mayfield +2700
Lamar Jackson +4500
Field +3500
NFL Draft second running back selected
Derrius Guice -450
Sony Michel +550
Nick Chubb +875
Kerryon Johnson +1750
Ronald Jones II +2500
Rashaad Penny +5000
Saquon Barkley +7500
Field +1500
Baker Mayfield is drafted by Cardinals as psychic predicted
Yes +800
No -1200
Baker Mayfield draft position
Over 4 (-115)
Under 4 (-115)
Lamar Jackson draft position
Over 17.5 (-115)
Under 17.5 (-115)
Shaquem Griffin draft position
Over 111.5 (-130)
Under 111.5 (+100)
Total quarterbacks selected in NFL Draft Round 1
Over 4.5 (-115)
Under 4.5 (-115)
Total quarterbacks selected in NFL Draft top 10 picks
Over 3.5 (-115)
Under 3.5 (-115)
Total quarterbacks selected in NFL Draft top 5 picks
Over 2.5 (-115)
Under 2.5 (-115)
Total running backs selected in NFL Draft Round 1
Over 2.5 (-110)
Under 2.5 (-120)
Total wide receivers selected in NFL Draft Round 1
Over 4.5 (-110)
Under 4.5 (-120)
Total Alabama players selected in NFL Draft Round 1
Over 3.5 (-130)
Under 3.5 (+100)
Total LSU players selected in NFL Draft Round 1
Over 1 (-105)
Under 1 (-125)
Total Georgia players selected in NFL Draft Round 1
Over 2.5 (-115)
Under 2.5 (-115)
Total Ohio State players selected in NFL Draft Round 1
Over 2.5 (-115)
Under 2.5 (-115)
Total SEC players selected in NFL Draft Round 1
Over 7 (-110)
Under 7 (-120)
Conference to have more players selected in NFL Draft Round 1
SEC -1.5 (-115)
Big Ten +1.5 (-115)
Conference to have more players selected in NFL Draft Round 1
SEC -2.5 (-115)
Pac-12 +2.5 (-115)
Total players from non-FBS teams selected in NFL Draft
Over 22.5 (-115)
Under 22.5 (-115)
Total North Dakota State players selected in NFL Draft
Over 1 (+100)
Under 1 (-130)
Total South Dakota State players selected in NFL Draft
Over 1.5 (-115)
Under 1.5 (-115)
Total Jacksonville State players selected in NFL Draft
Over 1.5 (-115)
Under 1.5 (-115)
Bovada Draft Props
NFL DRAFT - Who will be the 1st overall pick in the Draft?
Sam Darnold 5/12
Josh Allen 8/5
Saquon Barkley 11/2
Josh Rosen 18/1
Baker Mayfield 10/1
Bradley Chubb 45/1
NFL DRAFT - Who will be the 2nd overall pick in the Draft?
Saquon Barkley 2/1
Bradley Chubb 11/4
Sam Darnold 114
Josh Allen 7/2
Josh Rosen 4/1
Baker Mayfield 15/1
Lamar Jackson 40/1
Mason Rudolph 60/1
NFL DRAFT - Who will be the 3rd overall pick in the Draft?
Josh Rosen 7/5
Baker Mayfield 8/5
Sam Darnold 4/1
Josh Allen 5/1
Saquon Barkley 11/2
Bradley Chubb 11/1
NFL DRAFT - Who will be the 4th overall pick in the Draft?
Bradley Chubb EVEN (1/1)
Any Other Player -140 (5/7)
NFL DRAFT - How many Defensive Players will be selected in the 1st Round?
Over/Under 15.5
NFL DRAFT - How many Offensive Players will be selected in the 1st Round?
Over 16.5
NFL DRAFT - Will The Top 3 Picks All Be Quarterbacks?
Yes EVEN (1/1)
No -140 (5/7)
NFL DRAFT - Will The Top 4 Picks All Be Quarterbacks?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -2500 (1/25)
NFL DRAFT - Will any of the top five picks be traded on draft day?
Yes +225 (9/4)
No -350 (2/7)
NFL DRAFT - Number of Quarterbacks Selected in Round 1
Over 5.5 +155 (31/20)
Under 5.5 -220 (5/11)
NFL DRAFT - How many RB's will be selected in the 1st Round?
Over 1.5 -220 (5/11)
Under 1.5 +155 (31/20)
NFL DRAFT - How many WR's will be selected in the 1st Round?
Over 2.5 +110 (11/10)
Under 2.5 -150 (2/3)
NFL DRAFT - When will the first Wide Receiver be drafted?
Over/Under 19.5
NFL DRAFT - Who will be first Wide receiver drafted?
Calvin Ridley 1/2
DJ Moore 11/5
Courtland Sutton 9/2
James Washington 11/1
Christian Kirk 18/1
DJ Chark 20/1
Michael Gallup 25/1
Anthony Miller 40/1
NFL DRAFT - Number of Alabama Players Selected in Round 1
Over 3.5 -300 (1/3)
Under 3.5 +200 (2/1)
NFL DRAFT - Draft Position - Saquon Barkley
Over 4.5 +160 (8/5)
Under 4.5 -230 (10/23)
NFL DRAFT - Draft Position - Bradley Chubb
Over/Under 4.5
NFL DRAFT - Draft Position - Baker Mayfield
Over 6.5 +180 (9/5)
Under 6.5 -280 (4/15)
NFL DRAFT - Draft Position - Lamar Jackson
Over 17.5 -165 (20/33)
Under 17.5 +125 (5/4)
