Mock-draft consensus for Steelers is LB Rashaan Evans ... unless it's not
Updated 8 hours ago
There's no sense mocking it anymore. Media predicting the entire first round (or more) of the NFL draft are ubiquitous enough it seems as if everyone has one.
Many are updated seemingly daily. Some include mock trades. Some come from fully-dedicated, year-round NFL draft analysts, others from media, others from ex-players.
At the small funeral of Joel Buchsbaum, an original Draftnik, Hub Arkush noticed a small group standing to the side. He did a double-take. 'It was Joel Bussert, Ernie Accorsi, Scott Pioli and Bill Belichick.' @TimRohan 's oral history of the mock draft: https://t.co/RFzX7uD4OX— The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 21, 2018
All are, collectively, well-read (otherwise, they wouldn't exist and wouldn't be still growing in numbers). As for how many are accurately predicting the future, well…
But mock drafts can be fun. So for Steelers fans, who have the national pundits been predicting will be the Steelers' first-round choice when they pick at No. 28 overall?
Judging by a sampling of those at prominent internet outlets, Alabama inside linebacker Rashaan Evans is the odds-on favorite.
But there's no shortage of other names that have been mocked to the Steelers.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Louisville CB Jaire Alexander
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks: Alabama LB Rashaan Evans
NFL.com's Charley Casserly: Evans
NFL.com's Curtis Conway: Boston College OLB Harold Landry
NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew: Evans
NFL.com's Chad Reuter: Wake Forest S Jesse Bates
ESPN's Mel Kiper: Alabama WR Calvin Ridley
ESPN's Todd McShay: UCF CB Mike Hughes
Sports Illustrated's Peter King: Alexander
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso: LSU RB Derrius Guice
CBS Sports' R.J. White: Evans (after mock trade to No. 26)
CBS Sports' Jared Durbin: Evans
CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson: Stanford S Justin Reid
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: Hughes
CBS Sports' Will Brinson: Evans
The Sporting News: Louisville QB Lamar Jackson
Pro Football Focus: Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds
Bleacher Report: Hughes
USA Today's Draft Wire: Evans
WalterFootball.com: Evans
Land of 10: Evans
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.