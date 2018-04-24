LB an obvious need for Steelers in NFL Draft, but who has inside edge?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Of all the prospects at all the positions associated with the Steelers' top draft pick over the past several months, it all comes back to two linebackers who have been there from the beginning.

Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans and Boise State counterpart Leighton Vander Esch are considered the players most able — and available — to play Ryan Shazier's spot in the middle of the Steelers defense.

With Shazier sitting out the 2018 season because of a spinal cord injury, the Steelers are expected to take an inside linebacker early in the draft, probably as soon as the No. 28 overall pick.

The draft class features four inside linebackers with first-round grades. Georgia's Roquan Smith and Virginia Tech's Tremaine Edmunds are expected to be off the board in the first half of the opening round Thursday, leaving Evans (6-foot-3, 232 pounds) and Vander Esch (6-4, 256) as the eligible suitors — provided they still are on the board.

At the NFL Combine, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said inside linebacker was “one of the leaner spots” in terms of “impactful players.”

Given a chance to reassess the position class Monday, Colbert called it a “good class.”

“There are probably more kids available in this draft … where maybe they do one thing really well,” he said. “Maybe they rush the passer better than they are in coverage. Maybe they are better zone droppers than they are zone defenders. There are very few four-down players.”

Evans and Vander Esch each met with Steelers officials at the NFL Combine in early March. Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin attended each player's pro day, and the Steelers hosted Vander Esch on a pre-draft visit.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said this about a potential Evans-Steelers marriage: “I think (he) would be a nice player to plug into that defense.”

He's not alone.

“He would fit in real good in Pittsburgh at 28,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said.

At the combine, Evans said he would welcome the chance to play Shazier's position with the Steelers.

“I think me and him actually have similar attributes,” he said. “I think that would be a team that I actually would fit in pretty well with.”

Evans' first two starts of his sophomore year came in the college football playoffs. That spring, coach Nick Saban moved Evans from the outside to the middle of Alabama's defense. He accounted for 126 tackles, 10 sacks and five passes defensed over his junior and senior seasons.

In 2017, Evans played through two groin injuries. Because of those issues, Evans did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine or Alabama's pro day, raising questions about his speed.

“I'm proud I was able to fight through those things and be able to show I'm a guy that can fight through adversity regardless of what happened to me,” Evans said.

At the combine, Vander Esch said getting a chance to play for the Steelers “would mean everything.”

Vander Esch was a preferred walk-on at Boise State after playing eight-man football in high school at tiny Riggins, Idaho (pop: 406).

“You have to be a well-rounded player because you're playing both sides of the ball,” Vander Esch said about playing eight-man football. “It definitely helps with the speed of the game and for you to make open-field tackles.”

Vander Esch had just one full season of starting experience at Boise State, but he was the Mountain West Defensive player of the Year in 2017 when he had 141 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

“I'm always around the ball and always put myself in position to be around the ball,” Vander Esch said. “We took pride in that at Boise State — being relentless finishers.”

Questions about Vander Esch's health arose in recent weeks. A national outlet reported some NFL teams crossed him off their draft board because of a cervical condition. That was refuted by another report that said Vander Esch passed his physical at the combine.

“Teams around the league right now are having the conversation about how bad or good is it really and what level should we draft him?” NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said earlier this week. “But I don't think Vander Esch has any issues regarding his level of competition and how good a player he is.”

If Evans and Vander Esch are gone before pick No. 28, the Steelers could wait until the second round to grab an inside linebacker. Two players with second-round grades — South Carolina State's Darius Leonard and Texas' Malik Jefferson — also met with the Steelers for a pre-draft visit. Two other inside linebackers with lower-round grades visited the Steelers: Western Kentucky's Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Florida State's Matthew Thomas.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.