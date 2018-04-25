Defense remains focus for Steelers' draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For a team that went 13-3 and earned a first-round playoff bye last season, the Steelers sure have plenty of areas on the roster that need strengthened in 2018.

The 45-42 playoff loss to Jacksonville exposed numerous weakness on the team, most of them on defense, that the Steelers will try to fix over the next three days.

• The December spinal cord injury to Ryan Shazier created a void at inside linebacker that perhaps no one player can fill.

• A revamping of the secondary has created room for a play-making safety and, perhaps, an aggressive cornerback.

• A defensive line that was pushed around in the AFC divisional-round loss to Jacksonville could use some beef in the middle.

• An outside linebacker could create some depth because only three players with NFL experience are on the roster.

• On offense, it's a chance to take proactive measures to fill potential openings for 2019 at guard, running back and wide receiver. And, for some really long-range planning, a chance to find Ben Roethlisberger's successor.

Problem is, the Steelers only can acquire seven players via the NFL Draft, their tried-and-true method of fortifying their franchise.

It's a challenge general manager Kevin Colbert, coach Mike Tomlin and their coaches and evaluators are ready to tackle.

“I'm excited about it,” Colbert said Monday. “I know there are seven players available that can help this team be a better team in 2018.”

Shazier's injury — he won't play in 2018 — created the biggest hole among the starting units. Jon Bostic was signed in free agency, but inside linebacker remains the highest defensive priority heading into the draft. It's possible the Steelers could use a first-round pick and then another one later in the draft on inside linebackers.

The outside linebacking group also could benefit from another pass rusher to go with T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree and reserve Anthony Chickillo.

At safety, Mike Mitchell and backup Robert Golden were released. Although Morgan Burnett was signed to take Mitchell's spot, if the Steelers desire to find a younger option in the draft, a safety could be a priority during Friday's second and third rounds. Or it could be the target in the first round if all of the top-graded inside linebackers are no longer on the draft board.

It's also not out of the question to think the Steelers could take another cornerback at No. 28 if such a player is the highest-graded player on their list.

The defensive line returns intact, but injuries to Javon Hargrave and Stephon Tuitt affected the front three's performance in the playoff loss to Jacksonville. Perhaps another big body to compete with Hargrave at nose tackle could be acquired.

The offense, which will be guided by new coordinator Randy Fichtner, has fewer immediate question marks. The issues it faces will come after the 2018 season. Guard Ramon Foster's contract expires, wide receiver Martavis Bryant will be a free agent and running back Le'Veon Bell could hit the open market if the Steelers are unable to sign him to a long-term deal by mid-July.

Then, there's the quarterback position. After wavering about his future following the 2016 season, Roethlisberger made a firm decision on 2018 and beyond after the playoff loss. He affirmed a desire to play as many as three more seasons.

Still, in a class that features six passers with first-round grades, do the Steelers ignore the position if, say, Lamar Jackson or Mason Rudolph remain available late Thursday night?

The Steelers have selections in the first three rounds and then none until the fifth, when they will pick twice. After taking another pass in the sixth round, the Steelers will draft their final two players in the seventh.

Colbert said there are 90 players on his board who could be starters for the Steelers and another 90 who could be backups.

“There are not a lot of marquee kind of players where everybody can easily identify those kids as future Hall of Famers,” Colbert said, “but I will say this: There are probably more solid starter-capable players than maybe I've seen in recent years.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.