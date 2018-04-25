2018 NFL Draft headquarters: The Top 10 players at each position

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Tribune-Review sports writer Joe Rutter has dug into all the top players and pulled together reports on each position. Check his Top 10 picks and see who the Steelers are looking at in the 2018 draft.

The 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. and continues through Saturday.

QUARTERBACKS

Sam Darnold

Quarterbacks set to hog spotlight at NFL Draft

NFL teams seeking to add a franchise quarterback in the first round of the draft, please move to the head of the class. Read more.

Steelers' Colbert not ruling out quarterback with No. 28 pick

Despite having needs — or wants, as Kevin Colbert likes to phrase it — at several defensive positions, the Steelers general manager is keeping all of his options open heading into the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Read more.

NFL Draft preview: Top 10 quarterbacks

RUNNING BACKS

Saquon Barkley

Penn State's Saquon Barkley 'most special guy' in NFL Draft

Saquon Barkley's pedigree is such that he could be the first running back taken No. 1 overall in 23 years. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Top 10 running backs

WIDE RECEIVERS

Calvin Ridley

Pitt's Quadree Henderson 'dreaming' of being selected in NFL Draft

Quadree Henderon sees other diminutive wide receivers succeeding in the NFL and wonders, "Why not me?" Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Top 10 wide receivers

TIGHT ENDS

Mike Gesicki



Ultra-athletic Penn State product Mike Gesicki catching up on his blocking

The scouting report on Penn State's Mike Gesicki is he's arguably the best pass-catching tight end in his draft class. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Top 10 tight ends

TACKLES

Brian O'Neill



Ex-Pitt tackle Brian O'Neill awaits draft fate amid varying projections

Brian O'Neill had a good feeling about his draft status when he declared for the NFL in December, bypassing his final season at Pitt. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Top 10 tackles

GUARDS, CENTERS

Quenton Nelson

If pattern holds, Steelers will address interior offensive line in draft

Stability is a key for any NFL offensive line and, barring injury, the Steelers will have all five starters returning for the third consecutive season. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Top 5 guards, Top 5 centers

CORNERBACKS

Denzel Ward



Former Pitt corner Avonte Maddox has seen draft stock rise

The performance was impressive enough to make Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders take notice. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Top 10 cornerbacks

SAFETIES

Justin Reid

Steelers eyeing numbers at safety in NFL Draft

The job requirements of the NFL safety have evolved, and the Steelers have changed with the times. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the safeties

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Da'Ron Payne



With starting DL set, Steelers likely to pass on top talent in NFL Draft

The Steelers entered the offseason knowing they needed to make improvements at linebacker and in the secondary, and they have taken steps to do so in free agency, with reinforcements expected to come in the NFL Draft. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Top 10 defensive linemen

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Shaquem Griffin

Flimsy outside linebacker class limits Steelers' options

The recent history of the Steelers drafting prospects who can play outside linebacker in their 3-4 system has produced mixed results. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Top 10 outside linebackers

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Rashaan Evans



LB an obvious need for Steelers in NFL Draft, but who has inside edge?

Of all the prospects at all the positions associated with the Steelers' top draft pick over the past several months, it all comes back to two linebackers who have been there from the beginning. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Top 10 inside linebackers