Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on the Steelers' draft

1. What the Steelers need to do: Replace Ryan Shazier

The Steelers' greatest priority is finding an inside linebacker who can replicate what Ryan Shazier brought to the defense, a speedy playmaker who plays sideline to sideline and is effective in pass coverage.

Doing so with the No. 28 pick is going to be challenging.

After suffering a spinal-cord injury that required season-ending surgery, Shazier has been ruled out for at least the 2018 season and there's no guarantee he will ever play football again.

Losing Shazier cost the Steelers a shot at the Super Bowl last year.

When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Steelers play it close to the vest and general manager Kevin Colbert indicated that they prefer to draft for want over need. But their wants and needs should be on the same page, and that's finding a starting inside linebacker.

2. What the Steelers should do: Draft a linebacker

The Steelers place a premium on the position, which plays a prominent role in their 3-4 defense, and have addressed it with first-round picks five times under Mike Tomlin: Lawrence Timmons (2007), Jarvis Jones ('13), Shazier ('14), Bud Dupree ('15) and T.J. Watt last year.

With a weak free-agent class, the Steelers signed Jon Bostic for depth. Tyler Matakevich is a solid backup but doesn't project as a starter. With Matakevich out with a shoulder injury, the Steelers were forced to split reps last season between Sean Spence, who was signed off the street, and third-stringer L.J. Fort, who played primarily on passing downs.

The best answer is in the draft.

3. What the Steelers could do: Trade up

That's what fellow Trib columnist Tim Benz suggests , as he wants to see the Steelers made a move for a singular talent like Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith the way they did Troy Polamalu in 2003.

That would be an aggressive move in a draft where the wheeling and dealing is expected to involve quarterbacks.

But the Steelers did the same thing with success in 2006, moving up six spots to get Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes.

If the Steelers can find Shazier's replacement in the first round, they should do whatever they can to draft him. And they have additional fifth- and seventh-round picks to use as bait.

4. What the Steelers might do: Trade for, or sign, a linebacker later

The Steelers also had concerns at cornerback and tight end last year, and addressed only one of those positions in the draft.

They took corners Cam Sutton and Brian Allen in the third and fifth rounds, respectively. But the big move came when they signed Joe Haden after Cleveland cut him a week before the season.

The Steelers also traded for tight end Vance McDonald, swapping a fourth-round pick for a fifth-rounder. They have seven draft picks, with two each in the fifth and seventh rounds but none in the fourth or sixth (which they dealt to Tampa for safety J.J. Wilcox).

The Steelers also have needs at multiple other positions.

After releasing Mike Mitchell and Robert Golden, they need a safety, where they have only Sean Davis, Wilcox and free-agent signee Morgan Burnett. Left guard Ramon Foster and wideout Martavis Bryant are entering the final years of their respective contracts, so those will be positions the Steelers want to address.

And the elephant in the room is whether the Steelers will try to address the futures of Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell, as quarterback and running back are positions of strength in this draft and neither Pro Bowl performer is locked up for the long term.

5. What the Steelers will do: Draft the best player available

With inside linebacker the most glaring need and Roquan Smith requiring some serious maneuvering, Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch is the best bet at that position.

Vander Esch appears to be the 2018 draft's version of T.J. Watt: A high-ceiling prospect with limited starting experience coming off a strong season.

If Vander Esch is gone by the 28th pick — and the Dallas Cowboys appear to be very interested — many expect the Steelers to select Stanford safety Justin Reid , who matched his measurables with production.

Justin is the younger brother of Eric Reid, a former Pro Bowl safety with the San Francisco 49ers who made headlines by joining Colin Kaepernick in kneeling for the national anthem.

That might have given the Steelers pause from signing Eric Reid, a free agent, but it shouldn't stop them from drafting Justin Reid.

There's only one problem.

If the Steelers take the safety route, they still need an inside ‘backer.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.