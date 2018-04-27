Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers draft capsule: Terrell Edmunds

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, April 27, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Terrell Edmunds

Safety

6-foot-1, 217 pounds

Virginia Tech

Pros: Former cornerback ran a 4.47 40 at the Combine. ... Considered big enough to cover tight ends and fast enough to chase wide receivers. ... A team leader on defense for the Hokies.

Cons: Missed some open-field tackles and takes inconsistent angles to the ball. ... Too aggressive in response to route fakes. ... Bites and gets forced into recovery mode. ... Slow to read quarterback. ... Missed the end of the season with a shoulder injury. ... Projected by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein as a third- or fourth-round pick.

Did you know? His younger brother, Tremaine, was drafted 16th overall by the Buffalo Bills. It is the first time brothers have been taken in the first round of the same draft. Their father is former Miami Dolphins tight end Ferrell Edmunds.

