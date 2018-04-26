Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers trade WR Martavis Bryant to Raiders for 3rd-round pick

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
The Steelers' Martavis Bryant picks up yardage past the Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Martavis Bryant picks up yardage past the Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 41 minutes ago

The Steelers traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night for a third-round draft pick, the No. 79 overall selection of the draft.

In 2017, Bryant's first season back in the NFL since serving a one-year suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, he had 50 catches for 603 yards and three touchdowns. Bryant was unhappy with his role in the offense and was benched for a mid-season game against the Detroit Lions after calling out rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media.

Bryant will be a free agent after the 2018 season, and general manager Kevin Colbert said at the NFL Combine that the Steelers had no interest in trading Bryant.

Bryant was the team's fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft. He had 126 receptions for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons with the Steelers.

With the Steelers, Bryant was destined to the be the No. 2 receiver behind All-Pro Antonio Brown. Smith-Schuster pushed him for playing time last season and likely will move into the No. 2 spot. Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter remain on the roster, and the Steelers could re-sign slot receiver Eli Rogers once he recovers from a torn ACL.

Could Steelers benefit from Browns' pick?

When the Cleveland Browns selected Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward with the No. 4 overall pick, did it spell good news for the Steelers in the next decade?

The last two times the Browns used a top-10 pick on a cornerback that player ended up finding his way to the Steelers.

In 2010, the Browns took Joe Haden with the No. 7 overall pick. Haden will begin his second season with the Steelers in 2018 after signing a three-year deal with the team on Aug. 31, a few hours after the Browns released him in a cost-cutting move.

In 2016, the Steelers traded for cornerback Justin Gilbert the week before the season opener. Gilbert was the No. 8 overall pick by the Browns two years earlier. Gilbert played sparingly in 12 games with the Steelers, who released him in January 2017.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me