Steelers draft Oklahoma State QB Rudolph in 3rd round, add W. Michigan lineman

Entering the NFL Draft, the biggest hole on the Steelers roster was at inside linebacker.

It remains the biggest hole heading into the third day of the process.

The Steelers surprisingly did not use any of their three picks Friday night on any defensive player, let alone an inside linebacker to replace Ryan Shazier.

Instead, they got a wide receiver to take Martavis Bryant's roster spot, a potential quarterback of the future and an offensive lineman.

Two of those players hailed from the same school: second-round wide receiver James Washington and third-round quarterback Mason Rudolph, both from Oklahoma State. For the third pick of the night, the Steelers grabbed Western Michigan offensive lineman Chuks Okorafor.

On the final day of the draft, the Steelers will have just three picks to find an inside linebacker, and it won't come until the fifth round unless they swing another trade. The Steelers originally had four picks on the third day but traded a seventh-rounder to Seattle so they could move up three spots and select Rudolph with the No. 76 overall pick.

Rudolph was a curious choice in that the Steelers used a fourth-rounder last season to select Joshua Dobbs, and franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stated in January a desire to play beyond his contract, which has two seasons remaining.

In addition, Landry Jones has served as Roethlisberger's backup the past few seasons.

“I know you can't keep four,” offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said, “but any coach is going to say get me as much talent as you possibly can.”

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound Rudolph, who entered the draft as a potential first-round pick, slid to third round, and the Steelers were quick to take him.

Rudolph was miffed he was not included among the likes of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson as first-round picks.

“It will stick with me every minute, every hour until the day I die,” he said on a conference call.

Rudolph led Oklahoma State to a 32-9 record in three-plus seasons as a starter. His 13,618 career passing yards were fourth in Big 12 history and he ranked third all-time in the conference by averaging 324.2 yards per game.

“The throws the deep ball very well,” Fichtner said. “It's a value here, something we like to do, and something we've done very effectively.”

Rudolph said he looks forward to learning from Roethlisberger and said he wouldn't mind waiting his turn to start.

“I'm just going to do whatever the coaching staff wants me to do,” Rudolph said. “I'll prepare like the starter every single week, every single day.”

Rudolph and Washington excelled in two career matchups against Pitt. Rudolph was 49 of 78 for 1,037 with seven touchdowns and one interceptions in those games. Washington totaled 14 catches for 420 yards and two scores.

“I always thought there has been a connection, even going back to when we played there (against Pitt) in September,” Rudolph said about playing at Heinz Field. “But I had no clue this was in the works.

“I don't know the last time this has ever happened in the history of the draft. To go onto the next level, the next chapter, with one of your brothers, your best receiver, you spent your whole college days with, which you can potentially spend another 15 years with, it's going to be a heckuva ride. I can't wait to get it going.”

Washington (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) was added one day after the Steelers traded Bryant to the Oakland Raiders for a third-round pick.

It was the second year in a row the Steelers selected a pass catcher in the second round. In 2017, they went with USC's JuJu Smith-Schuster, who developed into the team's rookie of the year.

A finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver, Washington had 74 receptions for 1,549 yards (a 20.9) average and 13 touchdowns.

Washington finished his career with 4,472 yards, which ranks second in Big 12 history.

“He likes to go down the yard, and that's kind of a need we were looking for, so we're pretty excited about him,” Fichtner said.

Washington said he can't wait to play alongside All-Pro Antonio Brown.

“I'm a big AB fan,” he said. “I watch a lot of him and take a few of his pointers and things that he does in his games.”

Okorafor (6-6, 330) started at right tackle as a sophomore and moved to left tackle for his junior and senior seasons. A native of Nigeria, Okorafor was living in Botswana until his family immigrated to the United States in 2010.

The Steelers lost swing tackle Chris Hubbard to free agency.

“The goal will be that he can play both sides, compete that way for us,” offensive line coach Mike Munchak said. “Once get him in, we'll see how quickly he'll improve.”

Munchak admitted Okorafor is raw as an offensive lineman.

“He has nice, long arms, good size,” he said. “He's capable of everything we want him to do and ask our tackles to do.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.