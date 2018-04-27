Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Dolphins select Penn State's Mike Gesicki in 2nd round

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, April 27, 2018, 8:06 p.m.
Mike Gesicki of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after catching a 16-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017 in State College.
Getty Images
Mike Gesicki of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after catching a 16-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017 in State College.
Pitt offensive tackle Brian O'Neil blocks against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt offensive tackle Brian O'Neil blocks against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at Heinz Field.

The Miami Dolphins chose Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki with their second round selection — 41st overall — as the NFL Draft resumed Friday night.

Gesicki, 6-foot-6, 247 pounds, was one of the more athletic tight end prospects, running a 4.54 time in the 40 at the NFL Combine.

In four seasons at Penn State, Gesicki made 129 catches for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns — 105, 1,242 and 14 over the past two seasons.

He was the first Penn State player taken since running back Saquon Barkley went second overall to the New York Giants on Thursday.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

