Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers draft capsules: James Washington, Mason Rudolph

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, April 27, 2018, 10:45 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington (28) attempts to avoid a tackle by Kansas State defensive back Duke Shelley (8) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. Washington was selected to the AP All-Conference Big 12 team announced Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington (28) attempts to avoid a tackle by Kansas State defensive back Duke Shelley (8) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. Washington was selected to the AP All-Conference Big 12 team announced Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Updated less than a minute ago

Second round (60th overall)

James Washington

Wide receiver

Oklahoma State

5-11, 213 pounds

Pros: Escapes press with good initial quickness. ... Averaged 19.4 and 20.9 yards per reception in his past two years in college. ... Totaled 14 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns in two games against Pitt the past two seasons. ... Surprises cornerbacks with build-up speed and consistently gets by them. ... Body type also may allow him to be used in pass protection.

Cons: Rarely challenged by press coverage in Big 12. ... High cut with body type like a running back. ... Top-heavy frame causes him to roll into breaks rather than sink sharply into them.

Third round (76th overall)

Mason Rudolph

Quarterback

Oklahoma State

6-5, 235

Pros: Does a good job of letting routes develop and wide receivers clear traffic. ... Keeps eyes trained downfield when sliding around pocket.

Cons: Rarely drives lower body through the throw causing ball to sail and float. ... May not generate enough velocity to beat ball-hawking corners who strangle passing windows. ... Was sacked 93 times in his career.

Did you know? He threw for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns in two games against Pitt in 2016 and '17.

Third round (92nd overall)

Chukwuma Okorafor

Offensive tackle

Western Michigan

6-6, 320

Pros: Better-than-ideal NFL size. ... Uses mass to clog lanes against stunts. ....Takes decent angles up to his second-level blocks. ... Has started at left and right tackle.

Cons: Poor leverage makes him inconsistent as drive blocker. ... Struggles to change direction against active opponents. ... Has been labeled big and nice when players at his position need to be big and nasty.

Did you know? He moved with his family from Botswana in 2010.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me