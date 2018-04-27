Steelers draft capsules: James Washington, Mason Rudolph

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Second round (60th overall)

James Washington

Wide receiver

Oklahoma State

5-11, 213 pounds

Pros: Escapes press with good initial quickness. ... Averaged 19.4 and 20.9 yards per reception in his past two years in college. ... Totaled 14 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns in two games against Pitt the past two seasons. ... Surprises cornerbacks with build-up speed and consistently gets by them. ... Body type also may allow him to be used in pass protection.

Cons: Rarely challenged by press coverage in Big 12. ... High cut with body type like a running back. ... Top-heavy frame causes him to roll into breaks rather than sink sharply into them.

Third round (76th overall)

Mason Rudolph

Quarterback

Oklahoma State

6-5, 235

Pros: Does a good job of letting routes develop and wide receivers clear traffic. ... Keeps eyes trained downfield when sliding around pocket.

Cons: Rarely drives lower body through the throw causing ball to sail and float. ... May not generate enough velocity to beat ball-hawking corners who strangle passing windows. ... Was sacked 93 times in his career.

Did you know? He threw for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns in two games against Pitt in 2016 and '17.

Third round (92nd overall)

Chukwuma Okorafor

Offensive tackle

Western Michigan

6-6, 320

Pros: Better-than-ideal NFL size. ... Uses mass to clog lanes against stunts. ....Takes decent angles up to his second-level blocks. ... Has started at left and right tackle.

Cons: Poor leverage makes him inconsistent as drive blocker. ... Struggles to change direction against active opponents. ... Has been labeled big and nice when players at his position need to be big and nasty.

Did you know? He moved with his family from Botswana in 2010.