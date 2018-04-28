Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Buccaneers pick Pitt safety Jordan Whitehead in the fourth round

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Pitt's Jordan Whitehead trots into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against Syracuse on October 7, 2017 in Syracuse, N.Y.
Only 38 months after he was the gem of Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi's first recruiting class, safety Jordan Whitehead found himself in the NFL on Saturday when he was selected in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- the 117th overall selection.

After graduating from Central Valley, Whitehead's collegiate career quickly peaked in his first year at Pitt when he was named a Freshman All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was rookie of the week a conference-high three times while setting a Pitt record for tackles by a first-year player (109). In addition, he was named to the ACC All-Academic team.

At only 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Whitehead displayed the toughness to be Pitt's best run defender. Plus, he rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns, both in the Notre Dame game.

His sophomore and juniors season were each limited to nine games, however. He broke his arm at Clemson in 2016 and missed the final three games after sitting out the Marshall game previously for undisclosed reasons.

Then, last season, he was suspended for the first three games of 2017 for violation of team rules.

Whitehead ended up with only three career interceptions -- one each season -- largely due to missing seven games. Plus, Pitt's defense often required him to line up close to the linebackers to help defend the run.

At Central Valley, Whitehead was ranked the No. 1 high school prospect in Pennsylvania -- ahead of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley -- by Rivals.com.

He also was rated the No. 10 safety available in the draft by Athlon. Steelers first-round safety Terrell Edmunds was No. 11.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

