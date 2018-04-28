Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers draft capsules: Marcus Allen, Jaylen Samuels, Joshua Frazier

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 9:12 p.m.
Penn State safety Marcus Allen (2) celebrates a safety against Pitt in the fourth quarter on Saturday Sept. 09, 2017 at Beaver Stadium.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn State safety Marcus Allen (2) celebrates a safety against Pitt in the fourth quarter on Saturday Sept. 09, 2017 at Beaver Stadium.

Fifth round (No. 148)

Marcus Allen

Safety

Penn State

6-2, 215

Pros: Delivers big hits, which helped him become the No. 5 all-time leading tackler at Penn State. ... Willing to sacrifice his body to make the tackle. ... Started for three seasons and part of his freshman year.

Cons: Had just one interception in his Penn State career and not many passes defensed. ... Footwork and burst were considered inconsistent, which contributed to his late-round draft grade.

Did you know?: He is the godson of Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin.

Fifth round (No. 165)

Jaylen Samuels

Running back

N.C. State

6-0, 225

Pros: Reliable in the passing game as a H-back. He had 15 catches in one game his senior year and 12 in another. ... Versatility showed in his use on bubble screens, jet sweeps and in the Wildcat formation. He also was used as a slot and outside receiver.

Cons: Never played as a true running back in college. ... His game-high in carries was 12 during his senior year, the only time he reached double digits in his career.

Did you know?: He was the only active player in the nation with at least 15 career rushing and receiving touchdowns and the first player to do it since 2004.

Seventh round (No. 246)

Joshua Frazier

Defensive tackle

Alabama

6-3, 321

Pros: Has shown an ability to handle double teams. ... Shows quickness for a man his size.

Cons: Was never a regular starter at Alabama. ... Totaled only 28 career tackles and two sacks.

Did you know? He was rated the No. 2 player in Arkansas coming out of high school and had scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, USC and Texas A&M.

click me