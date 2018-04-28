Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Pitt's Ryan Winslow relieves parents' stress, signs with Bears

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 8:48 p.m.
Pitt punter Ryan Winslow kicks during practice Thursday, April 13, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt punter Ryan Winslow kicks during practice Thursday, April 13, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Ryan Winslow went golfing with some buddies. Shot an 86.

“Not bad for my first time out,” he said.

That was how Pitt's punter the past four years spent draft day Saturday. No, he wasn't drafted, and when he arrived home from the course, he met two nervous parents.

“It wasn't that stressful,” he said of his round of golf that served to take his mind off the process. “My parents were more tense than I was. But when I got home, it was a tense environment.”

It didn't take long for the Chicago Bears to break the tension. They offered Winslow a free agent contract and a chance to compete with veteran punter Pat O'Donnell.

Near the end of the seventh and final round, Winslow got calls of inquiries from four teams. When he wasn't drafted, he decided the Bears offered the best opportunity.

“It's a challenge and one that I'm up for,” said Winslow, who led the ACC in punting last season with a 44.5-yard average (11th in the nation).

Winslow was one of several Pitt players who signed free agent contracts after the draft:

• Kick returner and wide receiver Quadree Henderson, Steelers

• Guard Alex Officer, Oakland Raiders

• Tight end Matt Flanagan, Washington Redskins

• Wide receiver Jester Weah and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, Houston Texans

• Offensive lineman Brandon Hodges has workouts scheduled with the Oakland Raiders and Steelers the next two weekends.

Elsewhere:• Slippery Rock defensive end Marcus Martin, the NCAA all-time career leader in sacks (56), signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

• Slippery Rock offensive lineman Ian Park of Upper St. Clair signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me