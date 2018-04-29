What they're saying: Experts weigh in on Steelers' draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Any NFL executive — even those who believe they called all the right shots — will tell you grading a draft before training camp is a fool's task.

That hasn't stopped several national experts from offering their opinions of the Steelers' seven-player haul in the 2018 draft.

Here are some of them:

Sporting News: A-

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert started with a reach for Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds, but he and Penn State safety Marcus Allen did line up with a bit of a need.

Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington was a good get for now, while quarterback Mason Rudolph, out of the same program, will help the Steelers soon.

Chukwuma Okafor and Jaylen Samuels have good upside and are ideal for their scheme. The knock comes in the lack of an inside linebacker to replace Ryan Shazier, but the values didn't align there.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: The Steelers went safety, as expected, but picked Edmunds, the brother of fellow first-round pick Tremaine, instead of Stanford's Justin Reid and others.

This was a surprise pick to most and probably a round early. But given his strength and NFL bloodlines (father, Ferrell, played tight end in the league), maybe it shouldn't have been.

He will be a welcomed addition to the team, either way.

Trading Martavis Bryant to Oakland for a third-round pick meant they needed to find another big-play receiver.

Washington isn't tall or an elite speedster, but his super-long arms and ability to win the jump ball make him a solid find late in the second round.

He was paired with his former teammate, Rudolph, in the third round. They could make for an interesting duo in a couple of years. Rudolph was a good third-round value.

Okorafor could become a starter but needs to work harder and faster on the field or he'll be out of the league fast.

Allen adds another tough-minded safety to the Steelers' defensive back trove, though I believe he could be used in a linebacker-type role to take advantage of his toughness and agility.

Samuels fits the Steelers' usage of fullback/H-backs quite well and will add another wrinkle to their offense.

Frazier is a perfect fit for a team in need of a hardworking nose tackle.

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN.com

What will the Steelers do now at linebacker?

A massive hole remains in the spot Ryan Shazier deftly commanded for four years. But the Steelers ignored the position in favor of two safeties in the first five rounds. They signed Jon Bostic, but he's more of a stopgap.

Here's where it gets interesting, though: The Steelers navigated a weak linebacker class by getting versatile players who might be able to handle linebacker duties in third-down subpackages.

“Those lines bleed together” in today's hybrid NFL, coach Mike Tomlin said.

So perhaps first-round pick Terrell Edmunds will end up replacing Shazier, he just doesn't know it yet.

Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

Day 1: In one of the bigger surprises of Round 1, the Steelers add Terrell Edmunds, who brings an exceptional athletic profile but an inconsistent on-field performance.

His best overall grade of 76.8 came in 2016, and given his athleticism, his best path to success is as a versatile coverage player.

His movement skills show up on film, and he has plenty of highlight-reel plays, including six interceptions and 10 pass breakups on 104 career targets. But there are also far too many plays where he is simply a step out of position at the catch point.

Day 2: The Steelers snagged one of the nation's most prolific duos in Oklahoma State's James Washington and Mason Rudolph. Washington led the country with 815 yards on deep passes last season, and he has downfield body control to continue that production at the next level.

Rudolph is a fine developmental option behind Ben Roethlisberger as he was in the first-round discussion throughout the draft process. Rudolph posted the top grade in the draft class on third downs, though his short-area ball location and red zone work must improve.

Chukwuma Okorafor has a classic offensive tackle frame, but he's a developmental player at this stage after topping out with a 78.6 overall grade in 2016.

Day 3: Marcus Allen is a classic box-safety who is strong against the run, but he might be limited as a coverage player. His run-stop percentage of 8.3 when lined up in the box ranked fifth in the nation in 2016, and he's posted grades of 88.0 and 83.4 against the run the past two years.

Jaylen Samuels is an offensive mismatch weapon as he played running back, tight end, fullback and slot receiver at N.C. State. He rushed for 1,095 yards and picked up 1,865 as a receiver in college while ranking 16th among draft-class tight ends with 1.43 yards per route run last season.

Overall grade: Average

Mel Kiper, ESPN, C+

This is the rare class in which I liked every pick except the first one.

Safety Terrell Edmunds was way down my board, and he's a risk at No. 28 overall. There were a lot of good safeties on the board. Justin Reid? Jessie Bates III?

I can see why the Steelers like Edmunds' traits, but his tape didn't match his athleticism.

After that pick, my only question for the Steelers is: Where's the linebacker? They didn't find a replacement for Ryan Shazier inside, and they didn't even take a flier on an edge player on Day 3.

Oklahoma State tandem Mason Rudolph (pick 76) and James Washington (60) were so good together that Pittsburgh decided to bring them both along. And if the Steelers found the eventual replacements for Ben Roethlisberger and Martavis Bryant, this draft will be viewed much differently. But Rudolph isn't without risk. He's a little stiff, but he throws a beautiful deep ball.

Offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (92) started 39 games at both tackle spots for Western Michigan. H-back Jaylen Samuels (165) is one of the most versatile offensive players in the entire class. He's only 5-11, but he had 201 catches in his career.

So, again, the first-round risk was too high for me, and the absence of a linebacker means I have to downgrade this class.

Mike Mayock, NFL Network

No. 28. Terrell Edmunds, S

He's a very physical football player. Played him a lot in the box, almost played dime linebacker. Explosive athlete. I think the key here is he can match tight ends.

60. James Washington, WR

What this young man is is a vertical finisher. He gets on top, stacks you and he's got as good ball skills on the deep ball as any player I've seen in college football recently. He's got the arm length of a 6-foot-6 guy. I think he's got a little bit of tightness in intermediate routes.

76. Mason Rudolph, QB

I think he's the best deep-ball thrower in this draft. Minimal escapability.

92. Chukwuma Okorafor, T

Looks the part. Massive frame, long arms. His tape is underwhelming. He could be a Donovan Smith. He is a big, square, naturally powerful dude, and you want so much more. The tape is at best average. The question is, can you light a fire under him?

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writech him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.