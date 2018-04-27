Meeting Ryan Shazier 'a great moment' for Steelers' Terrell Edmunds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Terrell Edmunds knew from Mike Tomlin's phone call that the Steelers had selected him with the No. 28 selection on Thursday night.

What Edmunds didn't immediately know was that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wouldn't be announcing the pick to the football universe.

“I was waiting in the back and then they told me to just wait a little longer,” Edmunds said. “I was watching on the TV and then I saw him actually walking on stage, and I was like, 'Oh, man.' ”

To Edmunds' amazement, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was walking across the stage to announce the pick. It was Shazier's first steps in public since he sustained a spinal-cord injury during a game Dec. 4 in Cincinnati.

Shazier, who will not play this season while recovering from his injury, presented Edmunds with his ceremonial jersey and posed for pictures on the stage. His appearance was the talk of the first night of the draft.

Edmunds didn't mind being overshadowed by Shazier one bit.

“It was a great moment for me just actually seeing him up there smiling, seeing him up there walking, giving me the jersey,” Edmunds said. “That was a special moment for everyone. I say that was probably the moment of the draft — not hearing my name called. … That was big for everyone.”

Before he introduced Edmunds at a press conference Friday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Steelers president Art Rooney II expressed his admiration for Shazier and his perseverance.

“I continue to be proud of that young man, and he continues to be an inspiration for us,” Rooney said.

Shazier went so far as to get Edmunds' number and called his newest teammate after the draft hoopla subsided late Thursday night in Dallas.

“He just had a nice little word with me and said if I ever needed anything, I could call him for help,” Edmunds said. “He was being that role model that every team needs.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.