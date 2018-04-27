Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Meeting Ryan Shazier 'a great moment' for Steelers' Terrell Edmunds

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Friday, April 27, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
Terrell Edmunds of Virginia Tech poses with Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked No. 28 overall during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
Getty Images
Terrell Edmunds of Virginia Tech poses with Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked No. 28 overall during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Updated 2 hours ago

Terrell Edmunds knew from Mike Tomlin's phone call that the Steelers had selected him with the No. 28 selection on Thursday night.

What Edmunds didn't immediately know was that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wouldn't be announcing the pick to the football universe.

“I was waiting in the back and then they told me to just wait a little longer,” Edmunds said. “I was watching on the TV and then I saw him actually walking on stage, and I was like, 'Oh, man.' ”

To Edmunds' amazement, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was walking across the stage to announce the pick. It was Shazier's first steps in public since he sustained a spinal-cord injury during a game Dec. 4 in Cincinnati.

Shazier, who will not play this season while recovering from his injury, presented Edmunds with his ceremonial jersey and posed for pictures on the stage. His appearance was the talk of the first night of the draft.

Edmunds didn't mind being overshadowed by Shazier one bit.

“It was a great moment for me just actually seeing him up there smiling, seeing him up there walking, giving me the jersey,” Edmunds said. “That was a special moment for everyone. I say that was probably the moment of the draft — not hearing my name called. … That was big for everyone.”

Before he introduced Edmunds at a press conference Friday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Steelers president Art Rooney II expressed his admiration for Shazier and his perseverance.

“I continue to be proud of that young man, and he continues to be an inspiration for us,” Rooney said.

Shazier went so far as to get Edmunds' number and called his newest teammate after the draft hoopla subsided late Thursday night in Dallas.

“He just had a nice little word with me and said if I ever needed anything, I could call him for help,” Edmunds said. “He was being that role model that every team needs.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me