Steelers

Steelers use 5th-round pick to take Penn State safety Marcus Allen

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 2:33 p.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

The Steelers stayed local with their fifth-round draft pick Saturday, taking Penn State safety Marcus Allen with the No. 148 overall selection.

Allen was one of the safeties the Steelers hosted for a pre-draft visit.

Allen grew up in Upper Marlboro, Md., but his father, Shawn, is from Homewood and graduated from Westinghouse. His godfather is Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin of Pitt.

“I'm coming home,” an emotional Allen said on a conference call Saturday. “I'm coming home.”

At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Allen was a big hitter at Penn State, finishing as the school's No. 5 all-time leading tackler. In his senior season, when he was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Ten, he had 72 tackles, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Allen started 39 games over the past three seasons at Penn State, and he also started the final seven games of his freshman season.

“To me, he's really a big-time tackler,” Steelers secondary coach Tom Bradley said. “He will strike you, he's a very physical tackler. He's a real physical person around the ball. That's probably the best part of his game is how physical he is. We watched him and followed him at different times and watched him strike people. He gets after you pretty good.”

Allen is the third prominent safety the Steelers have added since the end of the season. They drafted Virginia Tech's Terrell Edmunds in the first round Thursday, and they signed veteran Morgan Burnett in free agency.

