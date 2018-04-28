Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers add running back in fifth round, draft N.C. State's Samuels

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Jaylen Samuels was used as an H-back at North Carolina State, primarily catching passes out of the back field.

He was listed as a tight end in pre-draft reports, but for the Steelers, Samuels will be strictly used as a running back.

The Steelers drafted the 6-foot, 225-pound Samuels with their second pick of the fifth round, the No. 165 overall selection.

At N.C. State, Samuels set the school record with 202 career receptions and was second in school history with 47 touchdowns, including 19 as a receiver.

Samuels was the only active player in the nation with at least 15 career rushing and 15 career receiving touchdowns, and he was the first player with such numbers since 2004.

In four seasons and 50 career games, Samuels reached double digits in carries just once -- he has 12 against Clemson this past season. But Samuels had 12- and 15-catch games in his senior year.

Samuels has a power-running style that could complement Le'Veon Bell as a change-of-pace runner. He also will join 2017 third-round pick James Conner on the roster.

“I'm more of a power-style runner,” Samuels said. “I'm going to get north. ... I'm a stiff-arm type of guy, that's my specialty.”

At the NFL Combine, Samuels ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds -- the same time as wide receiver James Washington, the Steelers' second-round pick.

The Steelers were attracted to Samuels because of his versatility.

“He's done a lot of different jobs,” Steelers running backs coach James Saxon said. “He'll get an opportunity once he gets here to do a lot of different jobs.”

As a senior, Samuels had 76 catches for 597 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 12 rushing touchdowns and 407 yards rushing. He played at Heinz Field against Pitt in October and rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries. He sealed N.C. State's 35-17 win with a 40-yard touchdown run late in the game.

“He will be able to play on third down, catch ball and create matchup problems for linebackers,” Saxon said. “In this game today, on third downs lot of teams are using a sixth DB to come in the box and cover an athlete, and that's what he is.”

