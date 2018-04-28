Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers conclude draft by selecting Alabama DT Joshua Frazier

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 6:45 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

In his first season as Steelers defensive line coach, Karl Dunbar will get a chance to work with one of his pupils.

With their seventh-round draft pick Sunday, the Steelers selected defensive tackle Joshua Frazier, whom Dunbar coached the past two seasons at Alabama.

Entering the draft seeking help at inside linebacker, the Steelers did not draft any players at that position among their seven selections.

The 6-foot-3, 321-pound Frazier was the No. 246 player taken in the draft. A top recruit coming out of high school, Frazier was caught in the numbers at Alabama and was a top backup in his senior year. Frazier played in five games over his first two seasons at Alabama and was surpassed on the depth chart by Da'Ron Payne, who was the No. 13 overall pick in the draft this year by the Washington Redskins.

“I have no regrets, no regrets,” Frazier said. “Things worked out the way they did. ... I feel like I had some of the same attributes that Payne brought to the table.”

Dunbar said Frazier was bothered by an injury early in his career at Alabama, and he never had a chance to win back his job.

“It's the luck of the draw sometimes when you go to a team that has a lot of talent,” he said. “It's almost like the Wally Pipp story. He took a day off and never got the job back.”

As a senior, he had 15 tackles (2.5 for loss), 3 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

“He's a big, strong kid and he can command two blockers,” Dunbar said.

Frazier and some of his defensive teammates dined with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin the night before Alabama's pro day in March.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

