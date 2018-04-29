Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. Value or reach?: The Steelers had a pair of fifth-round picks but none in the fourth or sixth and traded one of their two seventh round choices, so it was a slow day.

But they filled needs, even if it required some reaches.

The Steelers got value with their fifth-round picks, Penn State safety Marcus Allen and N.C. State running back Jaylen Samuels. They addressed depth at a position of need in the seventh by taking Alabama defensive tackle Joshua Frazier.

That the Steelers never selected an inside linebacker is interesting, given that it's the team's greatest need.

The Steelers are taking a calculated risk by stockpiling safeties – first-round pick Terrell Edmunds and Allen join Sean Davis, J.J. Wilcox and free-agent signee Morgan Burnett – while remaining thin at inside linebacker.

But, as I suggested Saturday, it also could be an indication that the team will use safeties instead of linebackers in sub-package situations. If that's the plan, it better work.

2. Mr. Efficiency: SBNation called Samuels the "most efficient" running back in the draft , even if he also played fullback, H-back, tight end, wide receiver and wildcat quarterback for the Wolfpack.

Despite being 5-foot-11, 223 pounds, Samuels worked out with the tight ends. He could be viewed as a player without a position, but the Steelers said he will play running back.

Samuels is an excellent receiver out of the backfield, setting an N.C. State record with 201 career catches while, averaging 9.2 yards per. He only ran the ball 181 times, but averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored 28 touchdowns. That's a TD once every 6.5 carries both last season and for his career, a sign that he's good in goal-line or red-zone situations.

With overall pick number 1️⃣6️⃣5️⃣ in the #NFLDraft , the @Steelers have selected @PackFootball HB Jaylen Samuels ( @JaySam1k ) in the 5th round! pic.twitter.com/gUjLpXfWPW — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 28, 2018

And, as evidenced by failing on fourth downs against Jacksonville in the playoffs, running in short-yardage and goal-line situations was a weakness for the Steelers last season.

3. Coaching connections: The Steelers added three new position coaches – Tom Bradley (defensive backs), Darryl Drake (wide receivers) and Karl Dunbar (defensive line) – and gave each of them some new players to work with in this draft.

Bradley got safeties in Edmunds and Allen, Drake a downfield threat in James Washington and Dunbar a space-stuffing defensive tackle in Frazier.

The 6-2, 215-pound Allen is a thumper in run support, so he fits the mold of a dime linebacker. Bradley knows Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, who played for the Nittany Lions, as did his stepson, Justin King.

Where the 6-3, 321-pound Frazier wasn't a starter for the Crimson Tide and didn't put up much in the way of statistics (27 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and one sack), he played for Dunbar at Alabama. So if Dunbar had any reservations, Frazier wouldn't be a Steeler.

And the Steelers needed someone to compete with Daniel McCullers for the backup job at defensive tackle.

4. From WPIAL to NFL: Three former WPIAL standouts were picked Saturday, and all three had an element of surprise.

Penn State safety Troy Apke (Mt. Lebanon) started only one season at Penn State, but his stock skyrocketed after the 6-1, 200-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, leaving Deion Sanders speechless, and had a 41-inch vertical jump.

The #Redskins take Troy Apke, S out of Penn State with the 109th pick of the #NFLDraft and this kid can flat out RUN! https://t.co/Nn8xqklWKR — Skins Talk (@Skins_Talk) April 28, 2018

Apke was taken with the ninth pick of the fourth round (No. 109 overall) by Washington, eight spots ahead of Pitt standout safety Jordan Whitehead (Central Valley).

Who would have predicted that?

Apparently, the NFL did. Both were projected as fifth- or sixth-round picks.

Despite strong statistical production on offense and defense, the 5-10, 198-pound Whitehead was deemed small for a strong safety and criticized for his technique and taking bad angles.

The feel-good story was the Bucs taking Penn wide receiver Justin Watson (South Fayette) in the fifth round (No. 144) after strong performances at the Senior Bowl and his pro day.

#IvyFootball ➡️ NFLCongratulations to @PENNfb Justin Watson, who joins fellow Ivies Ryan Fitzpatrick and Cameron Brateon the @Buccaneers ! The Bucs select Watson in the 5th round of the #NFLDraft with the 144th pick! #OneIvy pic.twitter.com/umqMhH2uWG — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) April 28, 2018

Watson had three 1,000-yard seasons at Penn, including 81 catches for 1,083 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games last fall, and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top player in FCS. He has been compared to Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, who torched the Steelers for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC Championship game two years ago.

Congrats to Justin Watson @jwat05 on being drafted in the fifth round by the Bucs!! He grew up on the same street as me in Bridgeville, PA. Great kid, great WR, I know he'll do really well in the league. Best of luck bro!! — StefenWisniewski (@stefenwiz61) April 28, 2018

Seeing players I covered get drafted never gets old.

5. On the market: What really surprised me, for very different reasons, was two players who didn't get drafted.

Alabama set an NFL Draft record with 12 players picked. That wide receiver Robert Foster (Central Valley) wasn't one of them was a head scratcher.

His limited production in an injury-plagued college career (35 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons) clearly hurt, but the 6-2, 196-pound Foster ran the 40 in 4.41 seconds. He signed with the Buffalo Bills.

As an aside, despite their recruiting projections, I always thought Foster would be better served at safety and Whitehead as a running back/receiver because of their respective sizes.

Pitt's Quadree Henderson hurt his stock by running the 40 in the 4.5-second range after declaring early for the draft. But Henderson proved his production with seven career kick/punt returns for touchdowns, earning consensus All-American honors as a sophomore, showing to be a dynamic threat as a runner but raw as a receiver.

The good news is that Henderson signed with the Steelers, who have a major need for a return specialist.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.