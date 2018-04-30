Steelers release safety J.J. Wilcox

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

J.J. Wilcox became the casualty of the Steelers' selecting two safeties in the NFL Draft.

Wilcox, a high-priced veteran who spent the 2017 season on the Steelers roster, was released Monday.

Wilcox became expendable because he had a $3.125 million salary and because of the Steelers using a pair of draft picks on the safety position. Terrell Edmunds was selected in the first round and Marcus Allen was chosen in the fifth.

The Steelers acquired Wilcox from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week before the start of the 2017 season, but he played sparingly on defense. He had one start among his 12 appearances, and he finished with 12 tackles and one interception.

Wilcox is the third safety the Steelers have released since the playoff loss to Jacksonville, following veterans Mike Mitchell and William Gay.

Morgan Burnett, who was signed in free agency, and Sean Davis are expected to start for the Steelers in 2018, with Davis moving to free safety. Edmunds, though, will compete for a starting job in training camp.