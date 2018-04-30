Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers release safety J.J. Wilcox

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, April 30, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Bears running back Jordan Howard stiff-arms the Steelers J.J. Wilcox in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago Il.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Bears running back Jordan Howard stiff-arms the Steelers J.J. Wilcox in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago Il.

Updated 2 hours ago

J.J. Wilcox became the casualty of the Steelers' selecting two safeties in the NFL Draft.

Wilcox, a high-priced veteran who spent the 2017 season on the Steelers roster, was released Monday.

Wilcox became expendable because he had a $3.125 million salary and because of the Steelers using a pair of draft picks on the safety position. Terrell Edmunds was selected in the first round and Marcus Allen was chosen in the fifth.

The Steelers acquired Wilcox from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week before the start of the 2017 season, but he played sparingly on defense. He had one start among his 12 appearances, and he finished with 12 tackles and one interception.

Wilcox is the third safety the Steelers have released since the playoff loss to Jacksonville, following veterans Mike Mitchell and William Gay.

Morgan Burnett, who was signed in free agency, and Sean Davis are expected to start for the Steelers in 2018, with Davis moving to free safety. Edmunds, though, will compete for a starting job in training camp.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me