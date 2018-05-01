James Washington gives Steelers 'similar feel' to JuJu Smith-Schuster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James Washington grew up in Stafford, Texas, living on a farm that had cattle, horses and other assorted wildlife.

Washington wasn't shy about helping his father tend to the animals.

“I'm just kind of the workhorse,” Washington said. “My dad, he's the guy that drives, and if anything needs to be heavy lifted or anything needs worked on, then I'm the guy.”

The Steelers hope those traits — a workmanlike demeanor, heavy lifter — translate to the NFL for the receiver they selected in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Washington was a jack-of-all-trades pass catcher in his four years at Oklahoma State, and he'll be asked to bring those same elements to the Steelers as he replaces Martavis Bryant in the receiver rotation.

The Steelers traded Bryant to the Oakland Raiders during the draft's first round Thursday. The next day, the Steelers used the No. 60 overall selection to replace him with Washington, the Biletnikoff winner in 2017 as the nation's top wide receiver.

“He's good short, he's good long, he's a good combat-catch guy,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He's a hand catcher. He's got a physicality to his game whether he has the ball or not. There's a lot of things that are attractive about him. A guy with that type of skill set can help us in a variety of ways.”

It was only a year ago that the Steelers selected a wide receiver in the second round with a similar set of skills: USC's JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Tomlin admitted to having a case of deja vu when the Steelers drafted Washington.

“I had a very similar feel about him as I did about JuJu a year ago,” he said.

Smith-Schuster had 58 receptions and led all NFL rookie receivers with 917 yards and seven touchdown catches. He and Washington signal a youth movement at the position to complement All-Pro Antonio Brown, who is entering his ninth season.

“They've got the best in the league,” Washington said. “I can't wait to work with those guys and learn from them.”

At 5-foot-11, Washington is five inches shorter than Bryant, and he doesn't have the same type of blazing speed. At the NFL Combine, Washington ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds, outside the top 15 for wide receivers.

“He's not the biggest, he's probably not the fastest,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said, “but he's as good as deep receiver as played college football this year.”

Washington's ability to get open on deep routes was illustrated by his 19.3 yards-per-catch average over four college seasons. In 2016, he led all FBS receivers with a 19.44 average (minimum 70 receptions) when he had 1,380 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Unlike Smith-Schuster, who decided to forego his final year of eligibility, Washington elected to return to Oklahoma State so he could obtain his degree in Agribusiness that included an option in farm and ranch management.

On the field, he became a unanimous All-American, leading the nation with 1,549 receiving yards and a per-game average of 119.2 yards. He also totaled a career-high 13 touchdowns as a senior.

The Steelers could use Washington to take Bryant's spot outside, but they also believe he can get deep from the slot and other spots on the field.

“Martavis could run, that's well documented, but that's what this guy can do, too,” Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. “He's powerful, runs through arm bars. He has just a knack for getting down the yard.”

Fichtner rattled off receptions of 88, 75, 91 and 86 yards that Washington had at Oklahoma State.

“Those guys are hard to find,” Fichtner said. “We've, in the past and over the years here, we've had guys from Mike Wallace to Nate Washington, fast guys that can play one spot and they can do one thing, and hopefully in their time and their growth, might be able to do more than one thing and be more than potentially a one-trick pony.

“This guy comes in with several tricks.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.