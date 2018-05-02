Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers place Ryan Shazier on PUP list

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Ryan Shazier, left, and his wife Michelle, right, stand with commissioner Roger Goodell, during the Pittsburgh Steelers' selection in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ryan Shazier, who already was ruled out of playing in 2018 because of his spinal cord injury, was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Wednesday afternoon.

By placing Shazier on the list, the Steelers do not need to account for him on their 90-man offseason roster. Shazier, however, will collect his entire $8.7 million salary as a result of the Steelers picking up his fifth-year option a year ago.

Shazier was injured Dec. 4 in Cincinnati and had spinal stabilization surgery two days later. Shazier reached a milestone at the NFL Draft when he walked across the stage to announce the Steelers' first-round draft pick. It was the first time Shazier was seen walking in public since his injury.

Shazier continues to work out of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex while he assists the Steelers in a scouting/coaching role for the upcoming season.

