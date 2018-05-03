Report: Steelers convert most of Shazier's salary into signing bonus
Updated 51 minutes ago
Ryan Shazier will get most of his money up front for the 2018 season.
The Steelers linebacker, who will sit out the season with a spinal cord injury, had most of his $8.718 million salary converted into a signing bonus, ESPN reported Thursday.
By converting $8.26 million into a signing bonus, Shazier will receive that money immediately rather than have it spread out throughout the season.
The decision by the Steelers has no salary cap implications. Shazier's $8.718 million total still will count against the cap for 2018.
The ESPN report comes one day after Shazier was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which allows the Steelers not to count him against their 90-player offseason roster. General manager Kevin Colbert said in February that Shazier will not play this season while he recovers from the injury sustained Dec. 4 in Cincinnati.