Extension for Matt Ryan makes Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger 12th-highest paid QB

The price tag for a franchise quarterback went up Thursday when Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons agreed on a five-year deal that is reportedly worth $30 million annually.

Ryan's deal will provide Ben Roethlisberger with ammunition when he negotiates an extension with the Steelers either this offseason or in 2019.

Roethlisberger, 36, has two years remaining on his contract that averages $21.85 million per season. Roethlisberger got his first extension when he had two years left on his deal, but his most recent extension, which was signed in 2015, came with one year remaining.

Roethlisberger was among the upper echelon in terms of quarterback pay when that deal was negotiated. Now, after Ryan's contract, Roethisberger is the 12th-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

In January, Roethlisberger said he wants to play beyond his current deal, and he recently said he might play as many as five more seasons.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said in January he was happy to hear that Roethlisberger wanted to play beyond his current contract.

“The bottom line is we're excited that's the way he feels and look forward to continuing to work with him and hopefully get a couple of more rings for him,” Rooney said.

Here are the quarterbacks with a higher average-annual-value than Roethlisberger heading into the 2018 season, according to spotrac.com.

1. Matt Ryan, Falcons, $30 million

2. Kirk Cousins, Vikings, $28 million

3. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, $27.5 million

4. Matthew Stafford, Lions, $27 million

5. Drew Brees, Saints, $25 million

6. Derek Carr, Raiders, $25 million

7. Andrew Luck, Colts, $24.594 million

8. Alex Smith, Redskins, $23.5 million

9. Joe Flacco, Ravens, $22.133 million

10. Aaron Rodgers, Packers, $22 million

11. Russell Wilson, Seahawks, $21.9 million

12. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, $21.85 million

Ryan, Cousins, Garoppolo, Brees and Smith signed new deals this offseason. Rodgers is currently negotiating a new contract with the Packers.

