Steelers rookie minicamp roster includes Baldwin's Dorian Brown

The following is a list of the players who are scheduled to attend the rookie minicamp:

Running back Dorian Brown, a Baldwin graduate, is among approximately 55 players who will be competing at the Steelers' annual rookie minicamp this weekend.

Brown, a member of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Terrific 25 in 2012, had 605 yards rushing and seven touchdowns as a senior at Ohio University in 2017. He also returned kickoffs for the Bobcats.

Other invited prospects with area connections are West Virginia cornerback Mike Daniels, Pitt guard Brandon Hodges, Cal (Pa.) linebacker Cameron Tarver and Gannon quarterback Tyler Palka.

The rookie minicamp list includes the seven players selected in the NFL Draft, 13 undrafted free agents signed to contracts and several first-year players already on the Steelers 90-man roster. The rest are invited on a tryout basis.

Rookie minicamp runs from Friday through Sunday and will be held at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

Among the first-year players attending will be Matt Galambos, Lavon Hooks, Farrington Huguenin, Trey Griffey, Keith Kelsey, Jake McGee, Justin Thomas and Marcus Tucker. Former Duquesne tackle Larson Graham is also among that group.

The undrafted free agents already under contract include Pitt wide receiver Quadree Henderson and Penn State defensive lineman Parker Cothren.