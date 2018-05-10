Steelers sign draft picks Allen, Frazier to 4-year deals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The bottom portion of the Steelers draft class is under contract with the signings Thursday of fifth-round pick Marcus Allen of Penn State and seventh-rounder Joshua Frazier of Alabama to four-year deals.

The Steelers signed another fifth-rounder, Jaylen Samuels, on Wednesday.

Left unsigned are first-rounder Terrell Edmunds, second-rounder James Washington and both third-round picks: Mason Rudolph and Chuks Okorafor.

Allen, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound safety, was the No. 148 overall player drafted. He finished his Penn State career ranking fifth in school history with 321 tackles.

Frazier, a 6-4, 315-pound defensive tackle, was the No. 246 overall pick in the draft. He played in 40 career games at Alabama, although he rarely started. At Alabama, he was coached on the defensive line by Karl Dunbar, who was hired in that capacity this season by the Steelers.

Joe Rutter