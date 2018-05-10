Steelers rookie minicamp primer: 5 things to watch when newcomers report

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Football finally is returning to the South Side, albeit in the form of a rookie minicamp that will take place Friday through Sunday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The veterans won't be around for offseason practices for a few more weeks, but this is a chance for the rookies and other invited players to get acclimated with the organization. It gives the coaching staff a chance to size up their draft picks and get a look at those who slipped through the cracks and are seeking work in the NFL.

Here are five things worth previewing for the rookie get-together:

1. It's the first chance for the draft class to take the field.

Sure, it's just the beginning of football in shorts for these NFL newcomers, but it's the first time the seven draftees will be together in a football setting.

The class is highlighted by first-rounder Terrell Edmunds, who could evolve as a contributor in the secondary this season after the departure of veteran safeties Mike Mitchell, J.J. Wilcox and Robert Golden.

One connection worth watching is the interaction between quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington. They spent the past few seasons lighting up Big 12 scoreboards while playing at Oklahoma State. Washington could immediately replace Martavis Bryant in the lineup. Rudolph, though, will have to watch and learn behind Ben Roethlisberger.

Speaking of Roethlisberger, he wasn't happy the Steelers used a third-round pick on a quarterback. Rudolph likely will be asked for reaction to Roethlisberger's comments when he is made available to the media Friday.

2. Linebackers will get a chance to be noticed.

With the Steelers not selecting a linebacker — inside or outside — in the draft, it created an opportunity for an undrafted free agents or first-year players to win roster spots later this summer in training camp.

The Steelers signed two linebackers immediately after the draft: Toledo's Olasunkanmi Adeniyi and Florida State's Matthew Thomas. Returning from last year's practice squad are linebackers Farrington Huguenin and Keith Kelsey. Joining the team in the offseason was another undrafted free agent, Darnell Leslie.

And don't forget about former Pitt linebacker Matt Galambos, who was signed out of the 2017 rookie minicamp and spent last season on injured reserve.

3. Some familiar faces will be in attendance.

Pitt's Quadree Henderson took a big risk by declaring for the NFL Draft after his junior season. Henderson did not get selected and signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, one of 13 on the roster.

Henderson will be trying to make the team as a return specialist after a successful college career bringing back kicks.

A former Pitt teammate, guard Gerald Hodges, received an invitation — as did West Virginia cornerback Mike Daniels. Former Penn State defensive tackle Parker Cothren also is among the undrafted free agents attending.

Also making his first appearance for the Steelers is former Duquesne center Larson Graham.

The WPIAL will be represented by former Baldwin star running back Dorian Brown. After completing his career at Ohio, Brown will be attending the minicamp on a tryout basis.

4. What's in a name?

Courtney Love, a Kentucky linebacker, is getting a tryout. Although he likes to makes big hits, he's not to be confused with another hit-maker — singer Courtney Love, spouse of the late Kurt Cobain and vocalist for the band Hole.

A quarterback attending the camp is Gannon's Tyler Palka. Given his last name, he probably gets confused with former Pitt quarterback Tyler Palko. That passer is retired. The one attending minicamp is an extra arm to take the wear and tear off Rudolph.

A wide receiver with a famous last name is Trey Griffey, the son of baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and grandson of Donora's Ken Griffey Sr.

5. Rookie minicamp will have an international flair.

Getting his first look at the type of football that isn't confined to the feet is tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson, a 24-year-old native of England.

Scotland-Williamson will spend the offseason workouts and training camp with the Steelers as part of the International Player Pathway program. He does not count against the 90-man offseason roster.

Scotland-Williamson is a former rugby player who didn't start playing American football until earlier this year.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.