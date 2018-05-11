Steelers' James Washington not surprised by Mason Rudolph's 'mature' approach to QB drama

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One player attending Steelers rookie minicamp knows quarterback Mason Rudolph better than anyone. And James Washington wasn't surprised with the diplomatic approach his former college teammate took amid Ben Roethlisberger's unhappiness over the Steelers selecting another quarterback in the NFL Draft.

Since being drafted in the third round two weeks ago, Rudolph has spoken respectfully of the 14-year veteran, whose job he could take in a few seasons.

“He's handled it like Mason would,” said Washington, a rookie wide receiver and Rudolph's teammate at Oklahoma State. “He's a strong-minded guy. He doesn't care about the hype. He's just another guy looking for a job, that's all.”

On two occasions, Roethlisberger publicly expressed surprise the Steelers used a third-round pick to select Rudolph because Roethlisberger has stated he wants to play at least three more seasons.

Washington wasn't surprised Rudolph has spoken only with reverence about Roethlisberger amid the drama the Steelers franchise quarterback created.

“He's mature about it,” Washington said.

Rudolph was the sixth quarterback selected overall in the draft, with the first five going in the first round.

Asked which skill will help Rudolph make a quick transition to the NFL, Washington had a quick reply.

“He's a perfectionist,” Washington said. “He doesn't like things sloppy. If it's sloppy, he's going to redo it no matter what. That's something that will help him at this next level.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com.