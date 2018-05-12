Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers sign 2nd-rounder Washington to 4-year rookie deal

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Steelers second-round pick James Washington makes a catch during rookie mini camp Friday, May 11, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers second-round pick James Washington makes a catch during rookie mini camp Friday, May 11, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 2 hours ago

Wide receiver James Washington became the latest Steelers draft pick to agree to a rookie contract Saturday when he signed a four-year deal.

Washington, the team's second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State, joins fifth-rounders Marcus Allen and Jaylen Samuels and seventh-rounder Joshua Frazier as Steelers draft picks who have signed their rookie deals.

Left unsigned are first-rounder Terrell Edmunds and third-rounders Mason Rudolph and Chuks Okorafor.

Washington was the Biletnikoff winner as a senior, signifying the nation's top receiver. He set a school record with 4,472 career receiving yards, the second-most in Big 12 history.

Like the other members of the draft class, Washington is attending rookie minicamp this weekend at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

