Steelers

Pennsylvania ranks tied for 6th among NFL draftees among its high school alumni

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, May 14, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Central Valley's Jordan Whitehead returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter against Montour on Friday, Sept. 6, 2013, in Robinson.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Only five states had more graduates of its high schools taken in the NFL draft than Pennsylvania, according to data released by USA Football on Monday.

There were 12 Pennsylvania high school alumni selected in the seven-round draft April 26-28, including two from Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia. Three former WPIAL players Jordan Whitehead (Central Valley), Troy Apke (Mt. Lebanon) and Justin Watson (South Fayette) were selected.

Georgia also boasted 12 high school alumni in the draft. Only Florida (35), California (27), Texas (27), Virginia (15) and North Carolina (14) had more.

On a per-capita basis, Mississippi and Louisiana had the most NFL draft picks in relation to their state's total population.

Thirty-eight states — plus the District of Columbia and three internationally schooled prospects (two from Australia and one from Canada) — had at least one player drafted.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

