Steelers to unveil alternate uniform on May 30

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans craving the identity of the Steelers' throwback jersey for the 2018 season will find out the team's choice in less than two weeks.

The Steelers will unveil their alternate jersey –- and the home game they intend to wear it -– on May 30 at 2:30 p.m.

The team last wore a throwback jersey in 2016, the final year the Steelers donned the “bumblebee” uniform that drew mixed reviews from fans. The bumblebee look was the alternate jersey of choice for six seasons.

For the third year in a row, the Steelers will continue to wear a Color Rush jersey. They will don it for their Thursday night game on Nov. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.

“We like our Color Rush uniforms, and we plan to wear them that night until somebody tells us we're not supposed to do that,” team president Art Rooney II told Steelers.com earlier this year.

The addition of an alternate jersey means the Steelers will wear four uniforms in 2018, including their traditional black home and white road outfits.