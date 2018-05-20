Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Ryan Shazier takes part in youth football camp

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
The Steelers’ Ryan Shazier took part in the Hyundai Youth Football Camp at Cool Springs Sports Complex in Bethel Park on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Updated 8 hours ago

Ryan Shazier was on an indoor field Saturday, moving from station to station while barking instructions and giving words of encouragement.

The participants weren't his Steelers teammates, but approximately 300 kids attending a youth football camp.

In another step forward in his recovery from a spinal cord injury, Shazier took part in the Hyundai Youth Football Camp at Cool Springs Sports Complex in Bethel Park. Steelers teammate Jesse James also served as an instructor.

In a video released by the Steelers, Shazier was seen walking around the field with the assistance of canes. He also stood and posed for photos with the camp's participants, who ranged in age from 7 to 13.

It is almost six months since Shazier's devastating injury, which happened Dec. 4 in Cincinnati when he lost feeling in his legs while making a tackle. One milestone in his recovery was at the NFL Draft in late April when he walked on his own to the podium to announce the Steelers' first-round pick.

Shazier viewed the youth football camp as a chance to give back to the community that has supported him during his recovery. He will not play in 2018 but is hopeful of returning to the NFL someday.

"It helps me out, but it helps the people on the outside looking in, also," Shazier said. "They're doing all this for me and they barely know who I am. It really means a lot for me, so when I get a chance to show people I'm doing better and come out here and help them and get the responses I've been getting, it makes me want to go even harder every day."

